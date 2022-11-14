The Weeknd & Simi Khadra Hold Hands On Date Night In 1st Photo Together In 4 Months

The Weeknd, 32, and Simi Khadra, 29, confirmed that they’re still an item on Sunday, November 13, after not being seen together for four months. The pair, who have been rumored to be dating since at least April 2021, held hands on a date night at a Japanese restaurant in Beverly Hills. The “Blinding Lights” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, apparently spent over two hours at the restaurant with Simi, best known as part of the modeling/DJ duo with her twin sister, Haze Khadra.

The Weeknd braved the chilly night in California with an all-black ensemble that included a jacket, a pair of jeans, a hat, and black and white sneakers. Simi also wore a black jacket with a hood and rocked a chic skirt to show off her skinny long legs. They walked side-by-side as they entered the restaurant for a lovely date night ahead of the holidays.

The pair’s date night marked their first public outing together since July, when they stepped out near the MGM Building in NYC. Before that, the couple hadn’t been seen together since their rendezvous at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Feb. 2. The Weeknd and Simi had supposedly been first linked in April 2021, but they kept a relatively low profile until their winter date night. Over two weeks later, they made out in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, while celebrating The Weeknd’s 32nd birthday.

Ironically, Simi is good friends with two of The Weeknd’s famous ex girlfriends, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. After The Weeknd and Simi’s PDA-filled outing for his birthday in Feb., Selena posted a photo with Simi on Instagram, which basically confirmed that the “Same Old Love” singer has no problem with her ex and her friend dating. As for Bella, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the model “is not concerned one way or another who Abel is dating, even if it is an old friend of hers.”

The insider added, “Bella knows that he’s been casually dating Simi for a while now and so it’s not really news to her. Was she a bit bothered when she found out? Yeah. A lot of people would be in that situation. But it had nothing to do with jealousy or anything like that.”