The Weeknd & Ex Bella Hadid’s Pal Simi Khadra Fuel Romance Rumors With Dinner Date

The Weeknd is being romantically linked to Simi Khadra, aka his ex Bella Hadid’s friend. See photos of the potential couple here!

The Weeknd is hitting the town with a new lady love Simi Khadra — and she just happens to be a friend of his ex, Bella Hadid. In photos you can see here, the musician, 31, and the DJ, 29, were spotted out in West Hollywood leaving Sunset Tower hotel after an intimate dinner date. According to the Daily Mail, the pair were first linked last April as an item and Bella reportedly unfollowed both of them on social media, causing a lot of stir about what exactly was going down behind-the-scenes.

Simi, who is one half of a DJ act with her sister, Haze Khadra, known as Simi and Haze, was also seen last month at The Weeknd’s album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood.

Although the two have been spotted out and about, there’s still no confirmation that they are officially romantically together. The “Blinding Lights” was also notably linked last year to actress Angelina Jolie and more speculation came about after the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7. As the stars’ relationship is getting a closer evaluation, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker– real name Abel Tesfaye — and the Oscar winner, 46, have quite a bit on between them.

“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” the insider began. “The times he has hung out with her, they have had some very deep conversations as they both are very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.”

The source went on to say that The Weeknd is interested in film work, which is another passion he shares with the actress/director. As for being a committed couple … the jury is still kind of out on that. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only. It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”