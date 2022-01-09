The Weeknd & Angelina Jolie: Their ‘Close Relationship’ Status Revealed

Just days after the release of his new song about dating a ‘movie star,’ The Weeknd is said to be ‘very enamored’ with Angelina Jolie.

Speculation of a romance between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie really took off after the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7. Add that to the previous sightings of the pair out together and fans are in a frenzy to get the 411 on the potential It couple. As the stars’ relationship is getting a closer look, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, — real name Abel Tesfaye — and the Oscar winner, 46, have quite a lot going on between them.

“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” the insider began. “The times he has hung out with her, they have had some very deep conversations as they both are very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.” The source went on to say that The Weeknd is interested in film work, which is another passion he shares with the actress/director. As for being a committed couple, however, there’s still some way to go. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only. It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”

But who knows what the future may hold! “Would Abel date Angelina?… in a heartbeat, but right now it is baby steps from any type of announcement on that front,” the source explained. “She is focused on getting her divorce finalized and he is interested in continuing his career. If sparks fly for them, it will be a little more down the road but not out of the realm of possibility. They certainly have time on their side.”

In the meantime, fans can continue to gossip about the possible perfect pairing, which is exactly what happened when The Weeknd dropped the song “Here We Go…Again.” With lyrics like “my new girl, she a movie star” who wouldn’t speculate! The Grammy winner added fuel to the fire by also singing, “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”

If the pair should get together, it would be Angelina’s first public relationship since she split with Brad Pitt in 2016. The exes are in the midst of a custody battle over their children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Meanwhile, The Weeknd broke up with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid back in 2019.