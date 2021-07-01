Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Spotted On Dinner Date For Hours At LA Restaurant: Photos

Is there a new Hollywood partnership brewing between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? It’s highly possible given the A-list stars recently grabbed dinner together.

Angelina Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, met up for a dinner date in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 30. The stars were each seen exiting Giorgio Baldi, a popular celebrity restaurant, around the same time that evening, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The outlet reported that the Maleficent actress and the “Blinding Lights” crooner, born Abel Tesfaye, spent hours dining with each other. Angelina wore a black dress and trench coat, the photos showed, while The Weeknd wore a denim jacket over a black shirt and jeans. See the photos of the unexpected duo HERE.

The details of Angelina and The Weeknd’s dinner date are unknown. Both stars are currently single, as far as we know, so it’s possible this could be a new romantic relationship. But it’s also likely this was nothing more than a business meeting. The Weeknd will be making his TV acting debut in HBO’s upcoming drama series The Idol, so the singer may have just been meeting up with Angelina for some acting advice. Who knows!

Angelina and The Weeknd both have a history of dating fellow celebs. Of course, Angelina was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2014 until they split in 2016. They were legally named single by the court in April 2019, though they are still embroiled in a gnarly custody battle over their kids – Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12. Their eldest son, Maddox, is 19 and not subject to any custody arrangements. Before Brad, Angelina was married to fellow actors Johnny Lee Miller (1996 to 1999) and Billy Bob Thornton (2000 to 2003).

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has most notably been linked to fellow stars Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer started dating Bella, 24, in 2015 but they split in November 2016. The pair rekindled their relationship in May 2018, only to call it quits again in August 2019. In between his dating stints with Bella, The Weeknd began dating Selena, 28, in January 2017. The duo made a few public appearances together but went their separate ways by October 2017. Despite the singers’ brief romance together, fans believe it inspired the lyrics to “Save Your Tears” off of The Weeknd’s album After Hours.