The Weeknd Seemingly Sings About Angelina Jolie On New Song: ‘My New Girl, She A Movie Star’

Months after romance rumors about Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd first surfaced, the singer makes a reference to dating a ‘movie star’ on his new song ‘Here We Go…Again.’

It’s been six months since The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were first spotted on a dinner date together, and now, he appears to be singing about her on his new album Dawn FM. The record, which was released Jan. 7, features the song “Here We Go…Again,” which has an apparent reference to Angelina. “My new girl, she a movie star,” he sings. “My new girl, she a movie star. I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”

At the end of the verse, The Weeknd also adds that the relationship he’s singing about was something he didn’t expect. “I told myself that I’d never fall,” he adds. “But here we go again.” Although The Weeknd and Angelina have never publicly spoken on the status of their relationship, they’ve been seen out and about together on more than one occasion. The first outing came on June 30, when the two were photographed leaving the same restaurant around the same time. They reportedly spent “hours” inside the hotspot together.

Just days later, The Weeknd attended the same private show as Angelina and two of her daughters. The stars were not photographed together, but were both in attendance for the exclusive show. Then, at the end of September, The Weeknd and Angelina reunited for another dinner date. Although they arrived separately, they reportedly spent more than two hours inside together.

This is Angelina’s first public potential relationship since her split from Brad Pitt in Sept. 2016. Meanwhile, The Weeknd famously dated both Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez before being linked to Angelina.

This is The Weeknd’s fifth studio album. He previously released After Hours in March 2020, which was preceded by Starboy in Nov. 2016. The singer has been cranking out the music recently, as he also dropped a greatest hits mixtape, The Highlights, in Feb. 2021, as well.