Listen

The Weeknd Seemingly Sings About Angelina Jolie On New Song: ‘My New Girl, She A Movie Star’

the weeknd angelina jolie
David Buchan/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
NOVEMBER 25th 2020: The Weeknd accuses the Grammy Awards and the Recording Academy of being corrupt after failing to receive Grammy Award nominations for his album "After Hours" or his single "Blinding Lights". He and his management team contend that because he had agreed to perform during the 2021 Superbowl - and could therefore not also perform during the Grammy Awards Show - he was excluded for consideration for any Grammy Awards. - File Photo by: zz/DP/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx 2017 5/1/17 The Weeknd at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala - "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" held on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (NYC)
The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019 Wearing Gucci
The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 09 Sep 2019
The Weeknd - Abel Makkonen Tesfaye 51st Festival d'ete de Quebec, Quebec City, Canada - 06 Jul 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Months after romance rumors about Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd first surfaced, the singer makes a reference to dating a ‘movie star’ on his new song ‘Here We Go…Again.’

It’s been six months since The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were first spotted on a dinner date together, and now, he appears to be singing about her on his new album Dawn FM. The record, which was released Jan. 7, features the song “Here We Go…Again,” which has an apparent reference to Angelina. “My new girl, she a movie star,” he sings. “My new girl, she a movie star. I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”

At the end of the verse, The Weeknd also adds that the relationship he’s singing about was something he didn’t expect. “I told myself that I’d never fall,” he adds. “But here we go again.” Although The Weeknd and Angelina have never publicly spoken on the status of their relationship, they’ve been seen out and about together on more than one occasion. The first outing came on June 30, when the two were photographed leaving the same restaurant around the same time. They reportedly spent “hours” inside the hotspot together.

Just days later, The Weeknd attended the same private show as Angelina and two of her daughters. The stars were not photographed together, but were both in attendance for the exclusive show. Then, at the end of September, The Weeknd and Angelina reunited for another dinner date. Although they arrived separately, they reportedly spent more than two hours inside together.

the weeknd angelina jolie
The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were first linked in July 2021. (David Buchan/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie's Sexiest Looks Since Brad Pitt Split -- PICS

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie stuns in black as she is seen arriving at a Guerlain event in Los Angeles.Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie'Eternals' Rome Film Festival 2021, Rome, Italy - 24 Oct 2021
Angelina Jolie'Eternals' film photocall, Rome Film Festival, Italy - 25 Oct 2021

This is Angelina’s first public potential relationship since her split from Brad Pitt in Sept. 2016. Meanwhile, The Weeknd famously dated both Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez before being linked to Angelina.

This is The Weeknd’s fifth studio album. He previously released After Hours in March 2020, which was preceded by Starboy in Nov. 2016. The singer has been cranking out the music recently, as he also dropped a greatest hits mixtape, The Highlights, in Feb. 2021, as well.