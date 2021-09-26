See Pics

Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Reunite For Another Dinner Date In LA — Photos

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been spotted dining together at the same Santa Monica restaurant for the second time. See the pics!

Angelina Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, are still fueling romance rumors, two months after they were first spotted grabbing dinner together. The A-lister and the “Blinding Lights” singer were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on September 25, marking their second visit to the Italian restaurant — see all the pics here. They reportedly spent two and a half hours inside a private section of the establishment, after arriving separately.

The Maleficent actress stunned in a black double-breasted trench coat, which she paired with matching black pumps and a Yves Saint Laurent handbag. She wore a black protective face mask, and styled her dark tresses in loose waves. Meanwhile, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, cut an equally dark figure in a black jacket, dark jeans, and black boots. After finishing their meal, the duo left together.

It comes two months after the pair first met up for dinner, sparking plenty of dating speculation. At the time, it was reported by Page Six that the A-lister and the Super Bowl Half Time star, spent hours dining with each other. It is believed both stars are currently single, however the circumstances of their meetings remain unknown. Of course, Angelina is still embroiled in a court battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she shares her six children. Despite her legal woes, she’s been making sure to spent plenty of time with her kids, and has regularly been spotted out and about with them.

At the end of May 2021, a judge awarded Brad joint custody of the duo’s five minor children for the first time since the split. However, Angelina appealed the judge’s decision in June, and has been fighting to allow the children to testify for themselves in court. In March, she also filed legal documents that claim she has “proof and authority” to support allegations of domestic violence against Brad (he was cleared of child abuse by the Department of Child & Family services, as well as the FBI, in 2016).