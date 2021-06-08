Angelina Jolie Blown Away By Surprise Birthday Dinner Planned By Her 6 Kids: She Had ‘The Best Time’

Angelina Jolie was all smiles at her surprise birthday outing planned by her 6 children!

As the custody battle over Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s 6 kids rages on, the brood organized a special surprise birthday dinner for their mom on Friday, June 4th, and she looked as happy as ever. The outing at Tao Los Angeles was planned by Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 12, and Knox, 12, and the group was photographed entering the restaurant alongside Angelina, who stunned in a sunny yellow Ralph and Russo dress. “They arranged a surprise birthday dinner for [their mom] and had every detail planned right down to her outfit,” an insider dished to HollywoodLife.com, exclusively, about the special evening.

“They all think she works too hard and doesn’t ever do anything for herself, so they were very excited to take her on a ‘date night.’ They arranged the reservation and even picked out an outfit for her, it was beyond sweet. And they all chipped in to pay the bill, she says they wouldn’t even let her see it,” the source continued. “She was so touched that they wanted to spoil her that way, she had the best time.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the Jolie-Pitt kids have gone above and beyond for their mom on her birthday! “Angelina’s kids make her feel like the luckiest mom in the world every day, but especially on her birthday,” the source explained. “Ever since they were little birthdays have been a big deal in the house. As tiny kids they’d be helping to fix her breakfast in bed, making her cards and special art projects. Now that they’re older, things have gotten a lot more sophisticated but this year really tops the list.”

Earlier in May, the star opened up about how amazing her kids are at planning special events to celebrate her, specifically for Mother’s Day. “My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something,” she gushed to Extra. “It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry.”

Just a day later, Angelina and the kids were seen arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport to continue the celebrations in NYC. In a Christian Dior trench coat and massive Celine tote bag, the birthday girl Angelina looked bright-eyed and excited to be in the city. The arrival and rare photographs of the children come days after the Maleficent actress’s ex, Brad Pitt, was granted joint custody of the children after a lengthy court battle.