Angelina Jolie & Daughters Attend Same Private Show As The Weeknd Amidst Romance Buzz

Just days after Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd shocked fans by having dinner together, the two were spotted attending the same concert in Los Angeles — and Angie even brought two of her daughters along!

Mustafa held a private show in Los Angeles on July 10, and both Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were in attendance. Although the two were not photographed together at the event, he was seen in images with his friends, and she was snapped sitting alongside her daughters, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16. In the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Angelina and her girls are intently watching the show, while The Weeknd and his buddies are standing in a group and chatting. This sighting comes less than two weeks after Angie and The Weeknd were first linked following a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi.

Photos surfaced of Angie and The Weeknd leaving the famous restaurant separately on June 30. However, Page Six confirmed at the time that the two dined together at the celebrity hotspot. This potential new relationship for Angelina comes amidst her continued custody battle with ex, Brad Pitt, who she split from in Sept. 2016. The pair have six kids together and have not been able to reach a permanent custody arrangement in the nearly five years since they broke up.

At the end of May 2021, a judge awarded Brad joint custody of the duo’s five minor children for the first time since the split. However, Angelina has continued to put up a fight in this messy, contentious battle. She appealed the judge’s decision in June, and has been fighting to allow the children to testify for themselves in court. In March, she also filed legal documents that claim she has “proof and authority” to support allegations of domestic violence against Brad (he was cleared of child abuse by the Department of Child & Family services, as well as the FBI, in 2016).

Angie has also been desperately trying to have the judge in the case, John W. Ouderkirk, removed, as she claims he has a friendship with one of Brad’s attorneys that makes him biased. In court documents, Angelina has alleged that Judge Ourderkirk has not allowed her a fair trial because he “improperly [excluded] evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare — evidence critical to making her case.” During the latest hearing in this case (on July 9), Brad’s team slammed Angelina for delaying the custody hearing with her attempts to remove Judge Ourderkirk.

Meanwhile, before being linked to The Weeknd, Angelina also spent some time with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, who she was married to for a brief period of time in the late 90s. As for The Weeknd — he previously dated Bella Hadid for more than a year in 2015/2016, and then again in 2018/2019. In between, he was with Selena Gomez for eight months in 2017.