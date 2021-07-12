See Pics

Angelina Jolie & Daughters Attend Same Private Show As The Weeknd Amidst Romance Buzz

angelina jolie the weeknd
Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie keeps her classy look wearing all black carrying a black leather designer tote while furniture shopping at high-end Knoll Home Design Shop with her 17-year-old son Pax. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie enjoys dinner with Zahara and Pax in a stunning white dress at Baltaire in Brentwood after returning from a visit to a refugee camp in Sahel for World Refugee Day on Sunday. As Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie marked World Refugee Day in Burkina Faso’s Goudoubo refugee camp, where she spoke to the camp’s Malian refugees capping off a two-day visit. The trio dined at the upscale eatery for about 2 hours. Pax recently skipped his HS graduation amid his parent’s ongoing court battles. *Shot on June 21, 2021* Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie celebrates Mother's Day weekend shopping with her daughter Vivianne Jolie-Pitt. The pair shop at Petco for a few items and stop by a newsstand in Los Feliz for some reading material. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivianne Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Just days after Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd shocked fans by having dinner together, the two were spotted attending the same concert in Los Angeles — and Angie even brought two of her daughters along!

Mustafa held a private show in Los Angeles on July 10, and both Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were in attendance. Although the two were not photographed together at the event, he was seen in images with his friends, and she was snapped sitting alongside her daughters, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16. In the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Angelina and her girls are intently watching the show, while The Weeknd and his buddies are standing in a group and chatting. This sighting comes less than two weeks after Angie and The Weeknd were first linked following a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi.

Photos surfaced of Angie and The Weeknd leaving the famous restaurant separately on June 30. However, Page Six confirmed at the time that the two dined together at the celebrity hotspot. This potential new relationship for Angelina comes amidst her continued custody battle with ex, Brad Pitt, who she split from in Sept. 2016. The pair have six kids together and have not been able to reach a permanent custody arrangement in the nearly five years since they broke up.

angelina jolie the weeknd
This is the second time Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been linked. (Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

At the end of May 2021, a judge awarded Brad joint custody of the duo’s five minor children for the first time since the split. However, Angelina has continued to put up a fight in this messy, contentious battle. She appealed the judge’s decision in June, and has been fighting to allow the children to testify for themselves in court. In March, she also filed legal documents that claim she has “proof and authority” to support allegations of domestic violence against Brad (he was cleared of child abuse by the Department of Child & Family services, as well as the FBI, in 2016).

Related Gallery

The Weeknd -- PICS

The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019 Wearing Gucci
The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 09 Sep 2019
The Weeknd - Abel Makkonen Tesfaye 51st Festival d'ete de Quebec, Quebec City, Canada - 06 Jul 2018

Angie has also been desperately trying to have the judge in the case, John W. Ouderkirk, removed, as she claims he has a friendship with one of Brad’s attorneys that makes him biased. In court documents, Angelina has alleged that Judge Ourderkirk has not allowed her a fair trial because he “improperly [excluded] evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare — evidence critical to making her case.” During the latest hearing in this case (on July 9), Brad’s team slammed Angelina for delaying the custody hearing with her attempts to remove Judge Ourderkirk.

Meanwhile, before being linked to The Weeknd, Angelina also spent some time with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, who she was married to for a brief period of time in the late 90s. As for The Weeknd — he previously dated Bella Hadid for more than a year in 2015/2016, and then again in 2018/2019. In between, he was with Selena Gomez for eight months in 2017.