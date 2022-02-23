How Bella Hadid Feels About Her Ex The Weeknd Dating Her Pal Simi Khadra

Bella Hadid ‘isn’t worried’ who The Weeknd is dating amid his relationship with her pal, Simi Khadra.

Bella Hadid is “not concerned” if The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) was captured on camera kissing Simi Khadra, 28. A few sources close to the 26-year-old supermodel spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and explained why Bella is completely unbothered after the “Blinding Lights” singer rang in his 32nd birthday on Feb. 19 at Delilah’s in Las Vegas with one half of the DJ twin duo Simi & Haze by his side.

“Bella is not concerned one way or another who Abel is dating, even if it is an old friend of hers,” an insider said. “Bella knows that he’s been casually dating Simi for a while now and so it’s not really news to her. Was she a bit bothered when she found out? Yeah. A lot of people would be in that situation. But it had nothing to do with jealousy or anything like that.”

“Bella just kind of assumed that was girl code and a line you just don’t cross without speaking to your friend about it first,” the pal added, dishing on Bella’s current relationship with art director, Marc Kalman. “When it comes down to it though, that was before Bella even started dating Marc and it feels like such a long time ago at this point. Bella isn’t worried about what other people are doing. She’s really happy with Marc and feels so lucky she found a man who suits her so perfectly.”

The Weeknd and Bella first began dating in 2015 and had an on-off relationship for four years before splitting for good in 2019. As we previously reported, The Weeknd and Simi were first linked in April 2021. Bella reportedly unfollowed them both on social media soon after, leaving fans to wonder what really happened behind-the-scenes.

The Weeknd’s birthday celebration wasn’t the first time the pair have been seen out together. Earlier this month, the duo were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date together in West Hollywood leaving the famous Sunset Tower Hotel. Simi was also seen partying at The Weeknd’s album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood last month.