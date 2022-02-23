Exclusive

How Bella Hadid Feels About Her Ex The Weeknd Dating Her Pal Simi Khadra

Bella Hadid The Weeknd
Matt Baron/David Buchan/Shutterstock
New York, NY - Model Bella Hadid and boyfriend The Weeknd are seen leaving their apartment in New York. The pair who walked arm in arm as they headed to their waiting SUV were on their way to the airport to catch a flight out of the city. Bella was sporting a Dior Handbag with her name on the side.Pictured: Bella Hadid, The WeekndBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were spotted leaving her Manhattan NYC apartment on Friday night. The couple headed to dinner after reuniting following a busy Fashion Month for the Runway model. She flaunted her to-die-for abs in a crop top as they walked to their SUV. They were all smiles but they seemed to be playing coy about a large Diamond ring on Bella's hand. She hid one of her hands behind her back, while concealing an ENORMOUS diamond on the hand she had intertwined in the singer's. He covered the ring with 2 hands as they got into the car, just giving a quick glance at it. Pictured: Ref: SPL5028849 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - It was a romance filled Sunday for superstar couple The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as they shared a passionate kiss in front of their hotel before heading out for lunch. Bella showed off her stunning model figure in a pair of workout shorts. Pictured: Bella Hadid, The Weeknd BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Yolo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Bella Hadid ‘isn’t worried’ who The Weeknd is dating amid his relationship with her pal, Simi Khadra.

Bella Hadid is “not concerned” if The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) was captured on camera kissing Simi Khadra, 28. A few sources close to the 26-year-old supermodel spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and explained why Bella is completely unbothered after the “Blinding Lights” singer rang in his 32nd birthday on Feb. 19 at Delilah’s in Las Vegas with one half of the DJ twin duo Simi & Haze by his side.

Bella is not concerned one way or another who Abel is dating, even if it is an old friend of hers,” an insider said. “Bella knows that he’s been casually dating Simi for a while now and so it’s not really news to her. Was she a bit bothered when she found out? Yeah. A lot of people would be in that situation. But it had nothing to do with jealousy or anything like that.”

Bella Hadid The Weeknd
Bella Hadid reacts to The Weeknd dating Simi Khadra. (Matt Baron/David Buchan/Shutterstock)

“Bella just kind of assumed that was girl code and a line you just don’t cross without speaking to your friend about it first,” the pal added, dishing on Bella’s current relationship with art director, Marc Kalman. “When it comes down to it though, that was before Bella even started dating Marc and it feels like such a long time ago at this point. Bella isn’t worried about what other people are doing. She’s really happy with Marc and feels so lucky she found a man who suits her so perfectly.”

Related Gallery

The Weeknd -- Photos Of the Singer

The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019 Wearing Gucci
The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 09 Sep 2019
The Weeknd - Abel Makkonen Tesfaye 51st Festival d'ete de Quebec, Quebec City, Canada - 06 Jul 2018

Bella Hadid The Weeknd
The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra at his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas. (Shutterstock)

The Weeknd and Bella first began dating in 2015 and had an on-off relationship for four years before splitting for good in 2019. As we previously reported, The Weeknd and Simi were first linked in April 2021. Bella reportedly unfollowed them both on social media soon after, leaving fans to wonder what really happened behind-the-scenes.

The Weeknd’s birthday celebration wasn’t the first time the pair have been seen out together. Earlier this month, the duo were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date together in West Hollywood leaving the famous Sunset Tower Hotel. Simi was also seen partying at The Weeknd’s album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood last month.