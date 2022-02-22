Watch

The Weeknd Kisses Bella Hadid’s Pal Simi Khadra During Vegas Birthday Party Fueling Romance Rumors

Music & Sports Editor

Amid rumors that The Weeknd and Simi Khadra are a hot new item, the ‘Sacrifice’ singer was caught kissing the DJ/model – and once a close friend to his ex, Bella Hadid – at his birthday party.

The Weeknd is deep into his new DAWN FM era, and with that, it seems, comes a new spark of romance. While The Weeknd – b. Abel Tesfaye – celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday (Feb. 19) at Delilah in Las Vegas, he was spotted “making out like there was no tomorrow,” according to TMZ. In TMZ’s footage of the party, The Weeknd and a woman the publication identifies as Simi Khadra flood the dance floor with PDA. Simi, 28, is best known as part of the It Girl/modeling/DJ duo with her twin sister, Haze Khadra. Oddly enough, Haze and Simi ran in the same social circles as The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid.

Simi – who shares the SimiHaze IG account with her sister – suggested that she was in Las Vegas with an IG Story of the Sin City Strip. TMZ also reports that during The Weeknd’s party, they played his music long into the night, and served up cocktails named after him. Drake, a longtime friend who helped launch The Weeknd’s career, was reportedly on hand to celebrate, as were Swedish House Mafia, and Kaytranada, who took turns in the DJ booth.

This kissing seems to confirm the speculation that The Weeknd and Simi are dating. The two first sparked renewed romance speculation at the start of the month. The paparazzi photographed the two leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Feb. 2. Supposedly, they were first linked in April 2021 but have kept a relatively low profile since then. At the time, a source told HollywoodLife that Simi and Abel weren’t dating, that they had been “friends for years.” Apparently, they’ve decided to take their relationship to the next level.

What does this makeout session mean for The Weeknd’s rumored romance with Angelina Jolie? The Weeknd’s relationship with Angie, 46, was the subject of speculation throughout 2021. The couple never publicly confirmed the status, but he did sing about dating a “movie star” on his new album. “My new girl, she a movie star /  I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell / But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts,” The Weeknd sings on “Here We Ago Again,” leading some to infer he was singing about Angie.