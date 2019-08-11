Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Bella Hadid’s Friends ‘Are Not Convinced’ Her Breakup With The Weeknd Is Permanent: ‘She Still Loves Him’

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
New York, NY - Model Bella Hadid and boyfriend The Weeknd are seen leaving their apartment in New York. The pair who walked arm in arm as they headed to their waiting SUV were on their way to the airport to catch a flight out of the city. Bella was sporting a Dior Handbag with her name on the side.Pictured: Bella Hadid, The WeekndBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were spotted leaving her Manhattan NYC apartment on Friday night. The couple headed to dinner after reuniting following a busy Fashion Month for the Runway model. She flaunted her to-die-for abs in a crop top as they walked to their SUV. They were all smiles but they seemed to be playing coy about a large Diamond ring on Bella's hand. She hid one of her hands behind her back, while concealing an ENORMOUS diamond on the hand she had intertwined in the singer's. He covered the ring with 2 hands as they got into the car, just giving a quick glance at it. Pictured: Ref: SPL5028849 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - It was a romance filled Sunday for superstar couple The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as they shared a passionate kiss in front of their hotel before heading out for lunch. Bella showed off her stunning model figure in a pair of workout shorts. Pictured: Bella Hadid, The Weeknd BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Yolo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
and

It’s over yet again for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. But her friends think the model is still deeply in love with the singer and hope they can reconcile.

The second time wasn’t a charm for Bella Hadid and The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye). The pair has broken up for a second time after getting back together in the summer of 2018. They hadn’t been spotted together in quite some time and their busy schedules were reportedly to blame for the split. But there’s still so much love between them that her pals are hoping they’ll get back together. “Bella’s friends and family are not convinced they’ve seen the end of her relationship with Abel. At this point only time will tell to see where their relationship is going because they truly believe she still loves him,” a source close to the 22-year-old beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Those closest to Bella know that deep down there are still true feelings there and those feelings don’t just go away overnight. They have broken up before and it was simply due to scheduling conflicts because she’s busy, focused on her career and she’s always on the go. So only time will tell, but there’s definitely a possibility things will work themselves out at some point,” our insider adds.

Bella is gearing up for New York Fashion Week in September, then the busy catwalk season moves to London, Milan and Paris. After the breakup news was announced, Abel told his 10.3 million Twitter followers that he was in “album mode full effect.” He’s working on his fourth full studio album as its been three long years since the 2016 release of Starboy. He did gave fans a brief six songs in March of 2018 with the release of My Dear Melancholy.

It’s clear that Bella is in full work mode, as her entire Instagram account is filled with her various modeling projects. In fact the last time Abel appeared on her account was a post-Valentine’s day photo on Feb. 16 where she cuddled next to him and wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” as he turned 29. The day before she posted a similar photo and wrote, “1 minute til my favorite day of the year…. @theweeknd.”  Hopefully once their busy schedules slow down Bella and Abel will be able to find their way back to each other again.