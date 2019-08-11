Bella Hadid’s Friends ‘Are Not Convinced’ Her Breakup With The Weeknd Is Permanent: ‘She Still Loves Him’

It’s over yet again for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. But her friends think the model is still deeply in love with the singer and hope they can reconcile.

The second time wasn’t a charm for Bella Hadid and The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye). The pair has broken up for a second time after getting back together in the summer of 2018. They hadn’t been spotted together in quite some time and their busy schedules were reportedly to blame for the split. But there’s still so much love between them that her pals are hoping they’ll get back together. “Bella’s friends and family are not convinced they’ve seen the end of her relationship with Abel. At this point only time will tell to see where their relationship is going because they truly believe she still loves him,” a source close to the 22-year-old beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Those closest to Bella know that deep down there are still true feelings there and those feelings don’t just go away overnight. They have broken up before and it was simply due to scheduling conflicts because she’s busy, focused on her career and she’s always on the go. So only time will tell, but there’s definitely a possibility things will work themselves out at some point,” our insider adds.

Bella is gearing up for New York Fashion Week in September, then the busy catwalk season moves to London, Milan and Paris. After the breakup news was announced, Abel told his 10.3 million Twitter followers that he was in “album mode full effect.” He’s working on his fourth full studio album as its been three long years since the 2016 release of Starboy. He did gave fans a brief six songs in March of 2018 with the release of My Dear Melancholy.

album mode full effect pic.twitter.com/ywnD18kF29 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 6, 2019

It’s clear that Bella is in full work mode, as her entire Instagram account is filled with her various modeling projects. In fact the last time Abel appeared on her account was a post-Valentine’s day photo on Feb. 16 where she cuddled next to him and wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” as he turned 29. The day before she posted a similar photo and wrote, “1 minute til my favorite day of the year…. @theweeknd.” Hopefully once their busy schedules slow down Bella and Abel will be able to find their way back to each other again.