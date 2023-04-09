The Weeknd Spotted Out With GF Simi Khadra After Over 1 Year Of Dating: Rare Photos

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra wore casual outfits as they left a party they attended with friends in Los Angeles, CA.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 9, 2023 5:53PM EDT
The Weeknd, Simi Khadra
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Weeknd and Simi Khadra keep the night young as they bid farewell to a fun time at Roger Room club joined by their squad of friends in Los Angeles. Pictured: The Weeknd, Simi Khadra BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

The Weeknd, 33, and his girlfriend Simi Khadra were photographed leaving a party at Roger Room Club with friends, in a rare outing. The singer and the beauty appeared to wear casual outfits, which included a jacket, jeans and baseball cap for him, as they walked beside each other and others in a large group outside. At one point, they stopped to chat with the fellow partygoers and appeared relaxed during the eventful night.

The Weeknd, Simi Khadra
The Weeknd and Simi during their recent outing. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

The outing comes a year after The Weeknd and Simi first reportedly started dating. The lovebirds have maintained a pretty private relationship since they apparently got together but seem to be doing well. They were spotted kissing at a birthday party in Las Vegas, NV back in Feb., but they haven’t publicly confirmed their alleged romance yet. Before Simi, he made headlines during romances with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd, Simi Khadra
Another photo from the outing. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

When The Weeknd’s not busy with his love life, he’s busy with his successful music career. The talented artist recently set a Spotify listening record when his song with Ariana Grande, “Die For You,” recently went viral on TikTok. He also holds the record for Spotify’s most played song, which is “Blinding Lights.” The tune has been played a whopping 3.4 billion times.

Another achievement the “Can’t Feel My Face” crooner recently achieved was being named the most popular artist by Guinness World Records. Much of it has to do with his Spotify success and puts him right up there with legendary greats like the late Michael Jackson.

In addition to record-breaking hit songs, The Weeknd put out an epic concert special on HBO Max in Feb. The Weeknd Live At Sofi Stadium captured one of his most memorable performances in front of a sold out crowd. His fans were quick to share their support and excitement when he announced the special just a few weeks before it was released. “The world needed this. Thank you,” one fan wrote, while another called the filmed concert the “Best gift ever.”

