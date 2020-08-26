Bella Hadid & The Weeknd: Why They’re Still On ‘Good Terms’ 1 Year After Their Breakup

The Weeknd has admitted to writing songs about his past experiences but he’s been tight-lipped about specifics when it comes to his romance with Bella Hadid and it’s part of the reason they’re still connected.

Bella Hadid, 23, and The Weeknd, 30, split up a year ago after an on-again, off-again relationship but they have a long history with each other and are still on “good terms”. “They’ll always have some sort of connection but things just didn’t work out and it was bad timing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about their last split. “They’re both still young so who knows what the future holds and they’ve always remained on good terms, but they’re just on different pages at this point.”

After their romance, the Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel, recently gave an interview to Esquire and admitted to writing melancholy songs about his relationship experiences but didn’t mention any names. The source tells us it’s because he chooses to be semi-private when it comes to discussing his personal life in public and rather express the details in his music, which has helped his friendship with Bella.

Bella knows that Abel's passion has always been his music and his form of expressing himself, but at the same time, she also appreciates that he's never discussed their past or their relationship in interviews and she's always had the same respect for him," the source explained. "Abel was always like part of Bella's family when they were dating. He would play his songs for her mom, Yolanda, her sister Gigi and brother Anwar before dropping them to get their opinions and Bella used to think it was hilarious at Yolanda's reaction because sometimes they were too over the top for her taste. But that just shows how comfortable he was with her family."

Bella and The Weeknd first started dating when they met up at Coachella in 2015. They went on to break up that Dec. but reconciled in Feb. 2016 before splitting again later that year. After dating Selena Gomez, 28, for 10 months, The Weeknd seemed to give his love with Bella another try when he was spotted leaving her apartment just two weeks after he became single. They reportedly moved in together before calling it quits again in Aug. 2019.