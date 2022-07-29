Bella Hadid Slays In Sexy Lingerie Sets For Sultry New Victoria’s Secret Campaign: Photos

Bella Hadid always manages to look sexy no matter what she does or wears and that’s exactly what she did in the new Victoria’s Secret Fall 2022 Color Your World campaign showcasing The Very Sexy Collection. The 25-year-old rocked a slew of different lingerie sets in bright, jewel-toned colors in fabrics ranging from satin to velvet.

In one photo, Bella put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on display as she was lying against a green velvet blanket with palm tree cushions. She posed in a teal push-up bra with thick white bedazzled straps. She styled the bra with matching high-rise velvet thong bottoms that had the same thick straps on the sides.

Another blue lingerie set that we loved was Bella’s royal blue and black lace bra and underwear. She lounged against a velvet leopard print couch covered in pillows while wearing a satin blue push-up bra that was lined with black lace and had thin straps.

Bella styled the top with matching high-rise panties that had a sheer black lace band. A pair of metallic silver ankle-strap heels with bows on the front and some layered silver bangles completed her look.

Bella slayed another look when she rocked a black and purple floral push-up bra with cutout straps on her chest styled with a pair of strappy high-rise bottoms. The bottoms were completely cut out and had a tiny, sheer black lace fabric covering her private area.

Bella’s final lingerie look was a fun pink set that featured a satin bustier corset top with an underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage. The top was lined at the bottom with lace and she styled it with a matching high-rise thong. The thong had super skinny straps on the side of her waist while the front was lined with lace. Chunky gold bangles, wavy hair, a sultry light brown smokey eye, and a glossy nude lip completed her sexy look.