Michelle Williams Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Dress For 1st Red Carpet Photos After Baby No. 3

Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com

You would have never known that Michelle Williams just gave birth as she attended the premiere of The Fabelmans at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 7. The 42-year-old slayed the red carpet in a fitted black satin off-the-shoulder gown with a corset bodice and high-slit skirt.

Michelle’s gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a tight corset bodice that cinched in her waist and a straight skirt that had a hip-high slit on the front. She topped her look off with a pair of black ankle-strap heels and a gorgeous, chunky gold choker necklace.

As for her glam, Michelle had her short blonde bob haircut down and straight while parted in the middle and a subtle smokey eye with a glossy nude lip completed her classy look.

Michelle gave birth to her third child, a son, with her husband, Thomas Kail within the last month. The last time we saw Michelle was back in September when she was still sporting her baby bump. The couple shares another son, Hart, born in 2020. In addition to her two sons, Michelle has a daughter, Matilda, 17, who she shared with her partner, Heath Ledger, who passed away in January of 2008.

Michelle was first seen out with her new baby back on Oct. 29, when she was on a stroll with Thomas. Michelle wore an olive green Barbour jacket with baggy black trousers while her son was strapped to her chest in a Baby Bjorn. Her son was wearing a white onesie with a cut gray hat that had little bunny ears sticking out on top.