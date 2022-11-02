Elvira Shades Kylie Jenner For Not Tagging Her In Halloween Costume Photo

Kylie Jenner, 25, was seemingly shaded by Cassandra Peterson, 71, after she portrayed her iconic Mistress of the Dark character from the 1988 film Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark for Halloween. The youngest KarJenner sister shared her look on Instagram over the weekend and copied the photo shoot for the film down to the tight, super low-cut dress and the super voluminous black wig — but Cassandra disapproved of one thing: the lack of credit given to her. “It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me,” Cassandra quipped to TMZ on Nov. 1.

However, Cassandra had nothing negative to say about the actual look. In fact, she praised it. “I didn’t get a heads up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering,” she noted.

Kylie posted on her Instagram four times to show off her nearly identical costume from all angles. In the first image she shared, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rested on her side and gave a mischievous look to the camera as spooky fog rose behind her. The third set of snapshots, seen below, focused on Kylie’s exquisite makeup, which included the Mistress of the Dark’s super-winged black eyeliner and bold red lips. “Kylie takes over Halloween,” she captioned the up-close images.

Kylie certainly did take over Halloween this year, as her Mistress of the Dark costume was just one of five costumes she shared on social media this bewitching season. She gifted fans with her first costume of the weekend on Oct. 28: The Bride of Frankenstein from the classic 1935 horror film of the same name. Kylie looked incredible as someone who just came back from the dead and rocked a mummified body-hugging gown that showed off her gorgeous figure. Of course, she also added the character’s super raised black eyebrows, her dark lipstick, and her super tall and iconic black-and-white wig. She shared a combination of five pictures and videos before debuting her Mistress of the dark costume.

Her third and fourth costumes were out of this world in terms of artistic design. Her fourth outfit transformed her into an alien fighter wearing a sexy red latex bodysuit and thigh-high boots. The first image Kylie shared showed her blasting an alien in the distance with all her might as she floated in space. “brb went to fight aliens in space,” she captioned the energetic shot. After that, she became an alien herself. The final photo she shared showed her covered in blue alien skin carrying what appeared to be a passed-out version of her human self. Yikes!

Kylie toned things down when she dressed up with her adorable daughter, Stormi, 4, on Halloween itself. The adorable duo dressed as angels and both donned all-white outfits, with Stormi rocking a dress, feathery wings, boots, and a layered pearl necklace. The makeup guru wore a curve-hugging dress and decorated it with oversized bows and a choker necklace. Both had identical angel wings that were draped in white fabric.

While supermodel Heidi Klum is the unofficial Queen of Halloween, Kylie certainly seems to be a queen in training!