Heidi Klum Goes All-Out As She Transforms Into A Worm For Her 2022 Halloween Party: Photos

Heidi Klum, the Queen of Halloween, made a grand entrance at her Halloween party in New York City. The 49-year-old walked in (or rather, crawled) as a huge worm. Yes, you read that right. She transformed head-to-toe into a worm, complete with a curved head, a tail, and no arms. Heidi’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

Heidi threw her 22nd annual Halloween costume party this year after two years of not having the spooky bash. She spent the hours leading up to her Halloween party teasing her costume to fans and taking them through the hours of special effects makeup it took to perfect her look. She began prepping over the weekend. She got a spray tan, which she showed off in a nearly nude NSFW photo that she proudly shared on her Instagram feed.

The Halloween connoisseur’s first post of Halloween was a video panning several containers of body and face paint. “#HeidiHalloween2022 begins…” she captioned it. The mother of four next shared a similar video, but she turned up the spookiness by adding red lighting to the video. She also proudly recited a getting-ready poem. “A little color, a little paint, makes you what you ain’t,” she cryptically said. Then, Heidi shared a video that gave fans a major sneak peek of her costume. She encouraged fans to check out her Amazon live stream as she had a smoky black color applied under her eyes, as seen below. She was also wearing a single alien-like contact lens and had a prosthetic adhered to her chin.

Finally, Heidi shared her completed face makeup, which included prosthetic pieces glued to her forehead and chin and with a raked texture. “Happy Halloween everyone!” she exclaimed on Instagram. “Coming right along!”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also showed some snippets of her husband of three years, Tom Kaulitz, getting ready for the big party on her Instagram Story. He sat still as he allowed a stylist to place a brownish-orange contact lens in his eye, but the rest of his costume was hidden.

Heidi has been throwing over-the-top Halloween parties since 2000, hence why she is a celebrity often tied to the ghoul-tastic time of the year. She has transformed herself into some of the most iconic stars and creative creatures over the years, such as Betty Boop (2002), a cadaver (2011), a beautiful butterfly (2014), and arguably most famously, Jessica Rabbit (2015). She even has a rule that prohibits anyone from entering if they’re not dressed in a costume. “The majority of guests were not super dressed,” she recalled to The Hollywood Reporter about her first annual shindig in a 2019 interview. “So, after that, I implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule. We quickly taught people that if you don’t come in a costume, you’re not getting in. The costumes get bigger and better every year. And that’s because guests know they won’t get in unless they bring it.”

Sadly, her parties were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop her from going all out for her favorite holiday. For both years, she released short films that starred Tom and her kids, Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou. The first film featured the German model’s four kids turning into zombie mummies and chasing her through their home, while the 2021 video showed Heidi as a blood-thirsty zombie.

Whether she’s hosting a party or creating a zombie thriller, Heidi knows people expect the most out of her each bewitching season. “I embrace that title [of Queen of Halloween]! And I always want to live up to it, year after year,” she exclaimed.