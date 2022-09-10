Heidi Klum, 49, Stuns In Plunging Latex Top With Daughter Leni, 18, For Harper’s BAZAAR’s ICON Party

Heidi Klum, 49, and her daughter Leni, 18, looked radiant at the 2022 Harper’s BAZAAR Icons event in New York City, NY on Friday! The model and the teen rocked black leather looks that brought on the style for the fashionable party. Heidi rocked a sleeveless yet long black latex dress with a cutout section in the top middle while Leni went for a long dress that included a black latex sleeveless top, a gold and black animal print bottom, and black leather gloves.

Heidi had her long hair down and slicked back in the front as she added earrings to her look and epic makeup that included a dark eyeshadow and eyeliner. Leni had her hair pulled back into a bun and also accessorized with earrings as she went for a similar makeup look with dark eyeliner. She also carried a black clutch purse.

In addition to Heidi and Leni, other eye-catching celebs showed up to the popular bash, which honors “icons” in the entertainment and fashion industry. Sabrina Carpenter, Emily Ratajkowski, Jane Krakowski, and more gorgeous stars showed up and posed on the carpet in head-turning outfits. It was definitely a night to remember.

Before Heidi and Leni made a lasting impression at the Harper’s event, they made headlines for a recent outing in NYC. The mother and daughter duo were spotted holding hands and skipping while walking on a street in the Big Apple on Sept. 8 and were all smiles. They donned stylish outfits then too, including a yellow blazer over a white top, jeans, and white sneakers for Heidi, and a baggy white top, black pants, and white sneakers for Leni.

When Leni’s not joining her mom for events or strolls, she’s hard at work on her studies. The young talent, whose father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, started college in Aug. and also models with the agency CAA Fashion, and even though Heidi has years of modeling experience, she’s letting Leni take her own path with her career. “I don’t give her too much advice. You know, she has her own point of view and how she wants to be seen,” Heidi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Aug. “Sometimes she shows me photos and asks which one I think is the best one and then I pick this one, but she picks that one. She has her own mind and flavor and what she wants to do, so just let her do her thing. If she’s happy and healthy and doesn’t get into trouble, it’s all good!”