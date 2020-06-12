Heidi Klum Shares Rare Video Of Son Henry, 14, As She Cheers Him On After 8th Grade Graduation

Heidi Klum’s oldest son Henry is heading to high school! She shared video of his eighth grade graduation, showing a rare glimpse of the teen as he waved goodbye to his teachers while social distancing.

They grow up so fast! It seems like just yesterday that Heidi Klum, 47, and Seal, 57, were about to welcome their first baby together. Now 14 years later, the former couple’s son Henry Samuel is a middle school graduate. The America’s Got Talent judge shared video of her oldest son saying goodbye to eighth grade in a new Instagram video on June 12. Henry could be seen wearing his mortar board cap, which included a blue and white tassle and a gold “2020” pendant on it, as well as his graduation gown. Heidi wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS HENRY #graduation2020″ in the caption.

Heidi took the video of her son as they drove away from his school. She is very private when it comes to showing her four children’s faces, so she shot the vid showing Henry turned away to look out the window as she sat next to him. He could be heard saying “bye” and “thank you” as their vehicle rolled past his teachers and staff, who stood out in front of his school wearing protective face masks.

Always gracious Heidi could be hear saying “Thank you, thank you!” to Henry’s teachers from inside the car, as the staffers waved back. Its unclear if the school had some type of ceremony including social distancing, or if the drive by in cap and gown was the chance that students got to say farewell to their educators before they move on to high school in the fall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools in California went to doing online classes in March of 2020 rather than in classroom setting. That left many graduation ceremonies to function in the same online capacity once June rolled around. But Henry’s school seemed to make things festive for their drive-by grads in place of walking a stage, as gold and white balloons could be seen tied to the railings outside the building.

Heidi included a glimpse of Henry’s celebration once they got home. She showed off a photo of white balloons with “Congratulations Henry” written on them, along with plenty of gold balloons as well. One stand was inside of her L.A. mansion, while another balloon bouquet was in her backyard. Henry was seen throwing his mortar board cap in the air as grads usually do at the end of their ceremonies, as Heidi used a sunglasses-wearing smiley face emoji to cover his face.

So far Henry’s dad Seal hasn’t posted anything to his Instagram about being at the graduation party. Heidi and the “Kiss From a Rose” singer have two other children, son Johan, 13, and daughter Lou, 10. He also adopted her 16-year-old daughter Leni from the former model’s relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, 70. Heidi wed Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 30, on Feb. 22, 2019.