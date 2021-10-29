Heidi Klum Pays Tribute To ‘Psycho’ & More Thrillers In Creepy Halloween Film

Although Heidi Klum had to cancel her annual Halloween bash for the second year in a row, she still kept things spooky with a short horror film!

Heidi Klum has made herself known as quite the Halloween Queen, and this time, she’s bringing all the spook-tacular vibes with a new short film! The original horror-themed flick, which Heidi shared to her Instagram on Oct. 29, is called Klum’s Day and takes inspiration from some well-known thrillers like Psycho, Night of the Living Dead, The Shining, and more. You can check out Klum’s Day HERE!

The 7 minute and 45 second scary movie follows Heidi’s family in discovering that their mom is “a bit more Hannibal Lecter than June Cleaver,” aka a “bloodthirsty zombie” who makes the home not such a safe and special place. “Normally I’d be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different,” Heidi captioned the post. “So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend.”

The short, which Heidi produced in lieu of her popular annual Halloween bash, is a follow-up to another scary short she shared last year also instead of the party. The events were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the 48-year-old supermodel still knows how to put on a show!

In both movies, Heidi sported some seriously cool makeup and costuming, which of course fans know all to well is her specialty. Last year, we detailed all the TV host’s amazing costumes over the years, including memorable takes as Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona, Betty Boop, and more.

In July, Heidi revealed to TooFab that she would be again cancelling her long-running party due to the pandemic. “With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it’s still too early for me to feel okay having a party,” she told the outlet. “So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it’s insensitive of me to do that. I don’t want anyone to get hurt because of we’re having fun on my dime so I don’t want to do that.” Although fans may be down about the cancellation of the party, they still have a fun and freaky flick to watch with Klum‘s Day!