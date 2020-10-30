Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Intense Set Up For Halloween As She Gears Up To Show Off 2020 Costume

Nobody does October 31 quite like Heidi Klum! The German supermodel shared a video of herself, showing the extreme lengths she’s going to this year for her Halloween costume.

Not even a global pandemic can stop Heidi Klum from defending her title as the queen of Halloween. Her annual party may be cancelled, but it seems the supermodel will be celebrating in her home country of Germany as she shared a clip of herself on October 30 getting ready for the festivities. “Ok guys HERE WE GO! The #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular starts NOW,” she captioned the Instagram video.

In the clip, Heidi was laying down on a mattress covered in a marble print blanket, in what appeared to be a garage. Plastic tarp was tied up all around her and two assistants worked on her costume, which seemed to involve body paint. Heidi was covered in a light grey body suit or body paint as she lay down flat, and wore a blue protective face masks. The other two people in the shot also wore protective face masks and face shields. While a table covered in arts and crafts could be seen in the corner of the shot, it didn’t give fans many more clues as to what Heidi would be dressing as this year.

Of course, she never does Halloween by halves! Back in 2017 she recreated Michael Jackson’s teenage werewolf from the “Thriller” video, whiskers and all. “I feel like I have to upstage myself. I need a challenge. I love a challenge. I love challenging myself always!” Heidi told HollywoodLife during an exclusive chat about her costume in 2018. That year, Heidi did the impossible by bringing a cartoon character to life: Princess Fiona from the Shrek movies.

Sadly, her annual Halloween extravaganza won’t be happening this year, but she informed fans that celebrations will go on in a COVID-19 friendly way. “Well, Halloween will not be canceled, and up until then, I’m going to be right here in this bed, watching my most favorite films,” she said at the beginning of the month. “I’m just a little bit excited.”