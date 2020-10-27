Heidi Klum’s Best Halloween Costumes Ever: ‘Thriller’ Werewolf, Jessica Rabbit & More

All hail the real scream queen: Heidi Klum! The supermodel’s Halloween parties – and the elaborate looks she’s worn to it – are legendary, so take a look at some of her best costumes ever!

Is there any celebrity who loves Halloween more than Heidi Klum (y’know, besides Elvira, Bruce Campbell, or Jamie Lee Curtis?) Heidi has been the uncrowned Queen of Halloween ever since she threw her first Halloween bash in 2000. With each Oct. 31, the supermodel seems to top herself when it comes to her costume. Some of her looks have been jaw-droppingly amazing and blood-chillingly scary. Who could forget how Heidi, in 2017, recreated Michael Jackson’s teenage werewolf from the “Thriller” video. Her attention to detail was sublime with that outfit, from the rolled cuffs on the jeans to the incredible prosthetics she wore to pull off the look.

Speaking of prosthetics, Heidi didn’t wear any in 2016 – but the five other Heidis did! Heidi walked the red carpet to her Heidi Klum Halloween bash with five clones of herself. Six identical Heidis, each wearing an identical outfit. It was hard to tell which Heidi was the real one – just as it was hard to tell that it was Heidi under the Jessica Rabbit costume she wore in 2015. Thanks to some major prosthetics – including a drag queen-sized bust – Heidi brought the Who Framed Roger Rabbit? character to life.

“I feel like I have to upstage myself. I need a challenge. I love a challenge. I love challenging myself always!” Heidi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her costume in 2018. That year, Heidi brought another cartoon character to life: Princess Fiona from the Shrek movies. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, also joined in on the fun, dressing up exactly like the green ogre. It was like they walked off the screen and onto the red (or in this case, black) carpet.

“In terms of Halloween, I don’t see myself stopping,” Heidi told HollywoodLife. “I felt that there was no good Halloween party 18 or 19 years ago in New York, and I was like, ‘This is New York City! Where is the party at?!’ And there was no party held anywhere. I had to go and take care of that, so I was like, ‘I am doing the Halloween parties, and I am going to always come with an outrageous Halloween costume in order to set the bar high so people can also feel free to step it up too.'”

The COVID-19 pandemic has, unfortunately, put a pause on Heidi’s plans for 2020, which is a shame. Her 2019 costume, a flesh-eating alien (with Tom as her astronaut victim), was one of her best. That’s one thing about Heidi: she isn’t afraid to go ugly when it comes to Halloween. In 2013, she dressed up as an elderly version of herself, giving a preview of what the supermodel might look like at age 95. Two years before that, she stripped away her flesh to go as a skinless human body. Though there won’t be a grand gala this year, Heidi’s love for Halloween cannot be stopped!