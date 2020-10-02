All hail the Queen of Halloween: Heidi Klum! While lying in bed and wearing practically nothing but an Instagram filter, the supermodel kicked off the spooky season in style.

Halloween is still a go – so said the uncrowned ruler of the season, Heidi Klum. Heidi’s love for the holiday is legendary, and the 47-year-old Making The Cut star informed her fans on Oct. 1 that the COVID-19 pandemic is not going to ruin her fun. “Well, Halloween will not be canceled, and up until then, I’m going to be right here in this bed, watching my most favorite films,” she said in an Instagram video, one that put a Dia de Los Muertos filter across her face. “I’m just a little bit excited,” she added.

She doubled-down on the dedication in the caption. “You can find me right here watching horror films until Halloween [pumpkin, spider web, spider, vampire emoji], but I don’t know if any of them will be as scary as the Debate was! Follow along on my stories, and share your favorite scary movies using hashtag #HeidiHalloween2020 so I can see what you are watching!” In her Instagram Stories, Heidi revealed that she was watching 2016’s The Witch for “Heidi’s Haunted Month.” So, does that mean she’s dressing up as Black Phillip this year?

Over the past twenty years, Heidi has established herself as the head of Halloween with her annual costume party. It all began in 2000 with a “Fairuza Balk-inspired Hot Topic dominatrix” outfit, and from there, Heidi just kept on upping her game. She’s dressed as cartoon characters (Betty Boop in 2002, Jessica Rabbit in 2015), pop culture icons (Michael Jackson in full Thriller werewolf gear in 2017 and Fiona from Shrek in 2018), and as some glamorous original creations (a crimson witch in 2004, a bleeding-heart vampire in 2005, and as leader of a clone army in 2016). However, what makes Heidi truly the Queen of Halloween is that she’s not afraid to get grotesque. From her skinless human body look in 2011 to her old lady look in 2013 to last year’s gory alien costume, Heidi brings the scary.

“When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. As to whether or not she prefers sexy or scary costumes, she likes both. “As long as it’s unique and you really follow through all the way, then the costume will always turn out great, whether it’s considered scary or sexy. I’ve never done sexy just to be sexy.”

Fans will have to follow #HeidiHalloween2020 for more Shudder recommendations – and to see what she and husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, are going to dress up as this year. Heidi’s husband has been good, giving and game for her costume creations, dressing up as the Shrek to her Fiona, the astronaut to her flesh-eating xenomorph, and the other half to her pre-Halloween human firework costume.