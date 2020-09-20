Heidi Klum, 47, Stuns In A Polka Dot Bikini While Acting Like A Romantic Newlywed With Husband Tom Kaulitz

See Pics & Video
Heidi Klum took to Instagram to share some new gorgeous pics and video posts that showed her and her husband Tom Kaulitz having a little fun with face filters while enjoying a barbecue outside.

Heidi Klum, 47, proved she knows how to have enjoy a Sunday afternoon with her hunky husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, and look great while doing it when she shared some new pics and video to her Instagram on Sept. 20! The model was hanging out with the German guitarist while wearing a white bikini with dark orange polka dots and a hat as they appeared to cook something on a grill. He wore a white T-shirt and blue patterned shorts with a backwards baseball cap as they playfully posed for PDA-filled snapshots and a funny clip.

Sunday 🥰❤️🐾🐾❤️😛

In the pics, they were interacting with each other and their two cute dogs while smiling and looking like the newlyweds they are. In one pic, they both posed while using a hilarious filter with sunglasses and a beard over their faces. They used the same filter for the video, which showed Heidi hamming it up for the camera as she danced around her hubby and he opened and closed the tongs he was using to cook the food.

He eventually accidentally dropped the tongs while being distracted by his pretty wife and said, “Oh!” before bending down to pick them up again. It was definitely a cute and silly moment between the lovebirds, who were married in 2019, and proved they know how to have a good and relaxing time while spending their days in quarantine together.

🤣😂🤣😂❤️

Heidi’s latest cute posts come after she stunned in a different bikini in a post she shared on Aug. 23. The blonde star posed in a red choice and white mesh skirt in the pic and also shared a second pic that showed Tom sitting down as she was standing and smiling while wearing a red Bayern Munich jersey over the swimsuit. In the caption, she revealed that she was wearing the outfit choice because she was cheering on the team while watching the Champions League final.

Ever since Heidi got hitched to her musician love, she hasn’t been shy about sharing adorable photos of the two of them and it’s always awesome to see! The couple initially kept their nuptials a secret from the public before having a second wedding aboard a luxury yacht in Capri on Aug. 3, 2019, proving they know how to celebrate their romance in style. We look forward to seeing more of their sweet moments together soon!