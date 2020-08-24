Heidi Klum, 47, Looks Like A ‘Baywatch’ Babe In Red Bikini While Spending Quality Time With Hubby — See Pics

See Pics
Heidi Klum, 47, Looks Like A 'Baywatch' Babe In Red Bikini While Spending Quality Time With Hubby

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum looked ready for ‘Baywatch’ duty while hanging out with husband Tom Kaulitz in a red bikini. The couple cheered on their favorite soccer team as he matched her in a red jersey.

She was cheering on Bayern Munich while chilling in the backyard with husband Tom Kaulitz and children, but Heidi Klum‘s mind was clearly in Malibu when it came to her outfit. The German supermodel, 47, rocked a Baywatch red bikini while watching her home team clobber Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League final, which was the perfect choice. Red is also Bayern’s color!

91🔥🌞

Heidi showed off her cute bathing suit on Instagram, letting her fans know that it was 91 degrees outside when the photo was taken. The America’s Got Talent judge accessorized with a pair of oversized cat eye sunglasses and a tiny netted skirt. Later, she covered up with a red Bayern jersey, she showed in another photo. Tom, who is also German, and all of Heidi’s kids were wearing jerseys, as well. So cute!

Heidi swore in an interview just weeks earlier that she had gained so much weight in quarantine that she couldn’t fit into her favorite jeans anymore — but she’s alright with that! “I don’t fit in my favorite jeans any more,” Heidi told the Sunday Express. “I’ve eaten a little more and exercised a little less than I normally would, so I’ll have to step it up to fit back into them. Or I just have to get a bigger pair – and I’m fine with that as well.”

 