Interview
Hollywood Life

Heidi Klum Admits She Gained Weight & ‘Can’t Fit’ Into Her Favorite Jeans Amidst Quarantine

Heidi Klum
SplashNews
Heidi Klum amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Feb 2020 Wearing Stephane Rolland same outfit as catwalk model *10325741u
Heidi Klum 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 Wearing Monique Lhuillier
Heidi Klum InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 Wearing Paolo Sebastian
Heidi Klum 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019 Wearing Stephane Rolland Same Outfit as catwalk model *9327923n View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Editor

Heidi Klum admittedly doesn’t fit in her ‘favorite jeans’ anymore after eating ‘a little more’ and exercising ‘a little less’ while quarantined in LA. — And, she’s more than OK with her body!

Heidi Klum is embracing her quarantine body! The supermodel and host, 47, has pumped the breaks on her healthy diet and fitness routine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she revealed in a new interview. And, although she doesn’t fit in her “favorite jeans” any longer, Heidi doesn’t mind buying a new pair.

“I don’t fit in my favorite jeans any more,” Heidi recently told the Sunday Express newspaper. “I’ve eaten a little more and exercised a little less than I normally would, so I’ll have to step it up to fit back into them. Or I just have to get a bigger pair – and I’m fine with that as well,” she admitted.

Heidi, who’s been quarantined at home in LA with husband Tom Kaulitz, recently shared a few snaps of herself trying to fit into a pair of jeans on July 21. It’s unclear if those particular pair of jeans (seen above) are the same pants she referenced in the interview. Though, it’s very likely, as noted in her caption: “Squeezing in one more episode of @AGT tonight before Judge Cuts … now what to wear?!” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “#NotThese.”

The German model went on to note that her energy and moods can depend on what she fuels her body with. “I also think that having a healthy relationship with food can help your self-esteem,” she revealed. “For example, if I eat bad things I’ll feel sluggish and then I don’t want to do anything,” Heidi said, adding, “But if I’ve had a good meal I feel fueled and charged and I feel better about myself.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Heidi urged other women not to compare themselves to others, especially when it comes to social media. “Don’t compare yourself to other people,” she said, explaining, “If social media is making that hard, step away from it for a little bit.”

Heidi — who is mom to four kids, Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, with her ex-husband Seal — added the she’s been growing her own produce with her brood. “The kids are getting tired of eating squash now. I’ve tried squash bread, squash muffins, squash soup, roasted squash… It just won’t stop growing,” she told the newspaper.