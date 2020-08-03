Heidi Klum Admits She Gained Weight & ‘Can’t Fit’ Into Her Favorite Jeans Amidst Quarantine

Heidi Klum admittedly doesn’t fit in her ‘favorite jeans’ anymore after eating ‘a little more’ and exercising ‘a little less’ while quarantined in LA. — And, she’s more than OK with her body!

Heidi Klum is embracing her quarantine body! The supermodel and host, 47, has pumped the breaks on her healthy diet and fitness routine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she revealed in a new interview. And, although she doesn’t fit in her “favorite jeans” any longer, Heidi doesn’t mind buying a new pair.

“I don’t fit in my favorite jeans any more,” Heidi recently told the Sunday Express newspaper. “I’ve eaten a little more and exercised a little less than I normally would, so I’ll have to step it up to fit back into them. Or I just have to get a bigger pair – and I’m fine with that as well,” she admitted.

Heidi, who’s been quarantined at home in LA with husband Tom Kaulitz, recently shared a few snaps of herself trying to fit into a pair of jeans on July 21. It’s unclear if those particular pair of jeans (seen above) are the same pants she referenced in the interview. Though, it’s very likely, as noted in her caption: “Squeezing in one more episode of @AGT tonight before Judge Cuts … now what to wear?!” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “#NotThese.”