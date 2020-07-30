See Pics
Hollywood Life

Heidi Klum, 47, Looks Stunning While Makeup-Free In A Bikini & 16 More Fresh-Faced Stars

Heidi Klum
AP Images
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie hangs out with her friends without a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. Sofia was spotted again without boyfriend Scott Disick amid reports that the couple is "on a break'' following Scott's recent rehab stint. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order.Pictured: Farrah AbrahamBACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 12:30 PM EDT on April 3, 2020** **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** A fresh faced Selena Gomez makes a visit to the doctor's office today and looks a bit under the weather. Selena was accompanied by a girlfriend wearing one lone latex glove, perhaps for any doors or handles they needed to open. The young singer wore a tank top with no bra and comfy joggers for her visit today. Hopefully Selena is doing alright and this is just a routine visit. *Shot on April 1, 2020* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Heidi Klum looked so happy and carefree during a relaxing day of painting at home. The supermodel, 47, didn’t wear a stitch of makeup while hanging out in a bikini.

She’s known for her glamorous looks on the runway and on the red carpet. But for a quiet afternoon of blissful painting at home? Heidi Klum goes totally makeup-free. The America’s Got Talent judge, 47, looked fresh-faced and glowing in a set of photos she shared on Instagram from her home studio, where she’s working on her latest masterpiece. The supermodel rocked an oversized sunhat and a striped bikini for her fun day. The perfect casual summer look!

View this post on Instagram

…. can’t stop painting 🤗🎨❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

And it looks like she got the paint everywhere but her face. The Making the Cut host shared a hilarious shot of what happened behind the scenes while she was trying to take her cute, makeup-free photos. She dropped her iPhone onto her painting! There’s no case on that phone, either. She’s got a lot of cleaning up to do.

Heidi’s so comfortable and confident about going without makeup. She’s always sharing photos from her backyard exploits. She recently stripped down for some sunbathing sans tan lines, and the black and white photos were gorgeous. Would you expect anything less from this literal (Victoria’s Secret) angel?

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum, dolled up with a smokey eye and nude lip for a red carpet appearance (AP Images)

To see more photos of stars looking fresh-faced and fierce, like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson, scroll through our gallery above! Whether they’re running errands, hitting the beach, working out, or just chilling with their friends, these ladies shine no matter what look they’re wearing — or not wearing.