Heidi Klum, 47, Looks Stunning While Makeup-Free In A Bikini & 16 More Fresh-Faced Stars

Heidi Klum looked so happy and carefree during a relaxing day of painting at home. The supermodel, 47, didn’t wear a stitch of makeup while hanging out in a bikini.

She’s known for her glamorous looks on the runway and on the red carpet. But for a quiet afternoon of blissful painting at home? Heidi Klum goes totally makeup-free. The America’s Got Talent judge, 47, looked fresh-faced and glowing in a set of photos she shared on Instagram from her home studio, where she’s working on her latest masterpiece. The supermodel rocked an oversized sunhat and a striped bikini for her fun day. The perfect casual summer look!

And it looks like she got the paint everywhere but her face. The Making the Cut host shared a hilarious shot of what happened behind the scenes while she was trying to take her cute, makeup-free photos. She dropped her iPhone onto her painting! There’s no case on that phone, either. She’s got a lot of cleaning up to do.

Heidi’s so comfortable and confident about going without makeup. She’s always sharing photos from her backyard exploits. She recently stripped down for some sunbathing sans tan lines, and the black and white photos were gorgeous. Would you expect anything less from this literal (Victoria’s Secret) angel?

To see more photos of stars looking fresh-faced and fierce, like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson, scroll through our gallery above! Whether they’re running errands, hitting the beach, working out, or just chilling with their friends, these ladies shine no matter what look they’re wearing — or not wearing.