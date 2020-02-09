Heidi Klum, Ashley Greene & More Stars Let Their Hair Down At Elton John’s Oscar Viewing Party

You can’t have the Oscars without Elton John’s viewing party and this year’s shindig was clearly unmissable, as these pics prove.

Heidi Klum, 46, brought her fashion A game to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party on Feb. 9. The mom-of-four looked gorgeous in an animal-print dress. The fun floor-length gown, featured a matching train. The model wasn’t the only celeb to stun on the red carpet. Former Twilight star Ashley Greene, 32, looked breathtaking in a sheer off-white gown with delicate embroidered flowers. The two women were joined by a host of other stars including Pose’s Mj Rodriguez, Vivica A. Fox and Judith Light.

Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party has been a Hollywood staple since 1993. But this year it was extra special because the host – Sir Elton himself – was nominated for Best Music (Original Song) for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which he penned with his longtime collaborator and friend, lyricist Bernie Taupin. The two wrote the song for the 2019 biopic about the “I’m Still Standing” singer, Rocketman.

The party isn’t all fun and games, though. Elton’s party is actually a charity event to raise money for his AIDS Foundation, which is committed to (according to its website), “creating an AIDS free future.” This year the event hosts included actress Diane Lane, model Heidi Klum, Will & Grace star Eric McCormack and Pose actor Billy Porter. The hosts of Netflix’s Queer Eye – Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Johnathan Van Ness – were also on hand to celebrate at the party, which was held in West Hollywood.

The event usually features the who’s who of Tinsel Town and past attendees include British actress Emma Thompson, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas and legends like the late Elizabeth Taylor and Whitney Houston. Tiffany Haddish and Busy Philipps were among the recent crop of celebs who attended in 2019. They were joined by Caitlyn Jenner, who stunned in a white, sequined mini dress, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actress Rumer Willis.