Heidi Klum, 46, Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant After She Shows Off ‘Food Baby’ In A Bikini

After Heidi Klum joked about having a ‘food baby’ by showing off her bare stomach after dinner, fans are convinced she’s actually pregnant.

Heidi Klum, 46, has fans wondering if she’s expecting a child with husband, Tom Kaulitz, 30. The supermodel took to Instagram on April 22 to share a photo of herself in the kitchen, wearing nothing but bikini bottoms on her lower half. She posted a photo of herself lifting up her shirt to show off her bare belly, which she stuck out to resemble a baby bump. “Dinner was good,” she captioned the pic, which also featured Tom, as well as another guy, striking the same pose. Clearly, the pic was just meant to be a joke about how much the group ate for dinner, but Heidi fans took it to a new level in the comments section!

“IDK, Heidi’s looks pretty real,” one person wrote, while another added, “Are you….hm….pregnant?” Someone else also commented, “Dinner, huh?” insinuating that the ‘bump’ wasn’t actually from dinner. Some people also just left congratulatory messages, assuming that the photo was a pregnancy announcement. However, after Heidi and Tom’s Aug. 2019 wedding, a source confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Heidi did not have babies on the brain and was not planning on having any more kids.

“Right now, they’re perfect with the love they have for each other and the life they’ve built together,” our source explained. “Having kids isn’t going to dictate their future or relationship one bit.” Of course, it’s possible that they could change their mind at some point, but in this case, it’s strictly food babies for these two!

Heidi is already a mom to four beautiful kids. She had her daughter, Leni, with ex, Flavio Briatore, and then three more kids with ex-husband, Seal, who she was married to from 2005 until 2012 (the divorce was finalized in 2014). Seal adopted Leni in 2009, as well.