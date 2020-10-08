Supermodel Heidi Klum looked incredibly glam as she danced around in a backless, yellow gown in front of a massive chandelier.

Blonde beauty Heidi Klum has shared a behind-the-scenes snippet from her latest photoshoot. The 47-year-old Making The Cut star took to Instagram on October 7 to share a Boomerang clip of herself twirling around the set in a glamorous backless, yellow gown. The bright, halter neck dress by designer Michael Costello featured an in-built bodysuit and floated effortlessly as Heidi danced around.

The shoot, which was being photographed by Brian Bowen Smith, took place on a set which was styled with a huge chandelier featuring intricate, ornate detailing. Meanwhile, Heidi’s tresses were styled in a sleek, straight look and her bangs fell around her face. It comes less than two weeks after the unofficial Queen of Halloween kicked off the spooky season with a new Instagram video.

She informed her fans on Octoer 1 that the coronavirus pandemic was not going to ruin her fun. “Well, Halloween will not be canceled, and up until then, I’m going to be right here in this bed, watching my most favorite films,” she said in the clip, one which featured a Dia de Los Muertos filter across her face. “I’m just a little bit excited.”

October is undoubtedly Heidi’s favorite time of the year, and it all began two decades ago. Her annual costume party began in 2000, and she dressed in a “Fairuza Balk-inspired Hot Topic dominatrix” outfit. From there, Heidi kept upping her game. She’s dressed as cartoon characters like Betty Boop in 2002 and Jessica Rabbit in 2015, along with pop culture icons like Michael Jackson in full Thriller werewolf gear in 2017 and Fiona from Shrek in 2018. However, she doesn’t do “sexy outfits” just for the sake of it.

“When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “As long as it’s unique and you really follow through all the way, then the costume will always turn out great, whether it’s considered scary or sexy. I’ve never done sexy just to be sexy.”