Heidi Klum’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Two Daughters And Two Sons

Heidi Klum is best known as a model and television host, and, of course, the unofficial reigning queen of Halloween, but to her children, the 49-year-old German and American model is simply “Mom”. The stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel has four kids: daughters Leni, 18, and Lou, 12, and sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 15. She shares her sons, as well as her youngest daughter, Lou, with ex-husband Seal. The pair were married between 2005 and 2014. As for her eldest child, daughter Leni, Heidi welcomed her with former partner Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.

Leni is the most known out of Heidi’s kids for the simple fact that she is a mirror-image of her and began her modeling career at just 16 years old when she impressively debuted on the cover of German Vogue. Since then, she has walked the hottest runways and has graced the covers of countless magazines, such as Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. Furthermore, she has secured partnerships with Dior, FILA, the German fashion retailer About You, and other big-name brands. Read on to learn more about Leni and the rest of Heidi Klum’s children below.

Leni Klum

Leni Olumi Klum, born on May 4, 2004, is Heidi’s eldest daughter and the one she shares with Flavio. Seal formally adopted her in 2009 during his union with Heidi. Despite not being biological father and daughter, the pair have a close bond. They even walked the red carpet for the Netflix western The Harder They Fall, as Seal’s brother Jeymes Samuel directed the film, and his music is featured in the soundtrack. Seal called their inaugural red carpet “one of the proudest moments” of his life in a chat with Entertainment Tonight while at the Oct. 2021 premiere. He said of their bond, “It’s everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother. She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond.” Leni added, “We’ve always been close.” How sweet!

As mentioned above, Leni follows in her famous mother’s footsteps as a model and even signed with the agency CAA in July 2021 at 17 years old. In addition to pursuing a modeling career, she enrolled in university in new York City, which she officially started in Aug. 2022. “Today is your big move to head off to college,” Heidi wrote as her eldest went off to college for the first time on Aug. 23. “Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum”.

Henry Samuel

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel was born on Sep. 12, 2005. Although he has yet to make his runway debut, he had a unique sense of fashion when he was a kid, according to his mother. “He lives in his own world,” she told People in 2011. “We went to dinner all dressed properly [and Henry wore dinosaur slippers]. You can barely walk in those things, but for him, it’s not weird at all.”

In 2020, Heidi shared an adorable birthday post to celebrate Henry turning 15, which included a baby photo of him. “15 years ago today you came into the world . I feel so proud you are a part of me . You are the twinkle in my eye and the love of my life,” she gushed. “Happy Birthday Henry … may your birthday be as special today as you are.”

Johan Samuel

Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, Heidi and Seal’s second son, was born on Nov. 22, 2006. “We thought Johan is a traditional and strong name with a wonderful ring to it. That is why we chose this name,” she told the German magazine, Gala (via Parade), about Johan’s name. “Riley is just a name we really liked. Fyodor is the name of a close friend of Seal’s who died shortly before Johan’s birth. And Taiwo was the name of Seal’s great-great-grandfather who founded the city of Lagos in Nigeria. His full name was ‘Chief Taiwo Owolow.’ So that makes Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel all together.”

Johan had an artistic flare growing up, which Heidi proudly detailed to Parents magazine in 2013 (via People). “While the other kids are watching a movie, he’ll sit down at his desk for 45 minutes and paint monsters one after another,” she said of Johan, who was 6 at the time of the interview. “So he inspired me to create a line around monsters. Johan’s very proud he was a part of it. Sometimes he wears his shirt and tells everyone, ‘I painted this shirt!'” she added, enthusiastically.

Lou Samuel

Lou Sulola Samuel, born on October 9, 2009, is Heidi’s youngest daughter, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Seal. As a self-proclaimed helicopter parent, Heidi is notoriously (and understandably) private when it comes to her younger children. At just the age of 12, not too much is known about Lou, though the model will occasionally share photos of her daughter with her face meticulously obscured to preserve her privacy.

As a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan back in 2017, the former Project Runway star opened up about the decision to maintain her children’s privacy. “My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to,'” she explained (via Entertainment Tonight). “Whenever she’s in it, it has to be from the back or [hiding her face]. It’s different when we do it — I feel like we’re grown-ups — but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.”