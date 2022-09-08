Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos

The mother-daughter time came a few weeks after Leni Klum moved into college for her freshman year.

September 8, 2022 10:07PM EDT
Image Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni were all smiles as they shopped in NYC together on Sept. 8, 2022 (Photo: BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, her supermodel mom, 49, beamed with pride as she stood by her daughter’s side. The Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a pair of cropped light wash denim jeans, and a plain white tee with a lime green blazer worn over it. She paired the look with white and silver sneakers and white sunglasses. She seemed to get some shopping in during the outing and had a brown paper shopping bag on her left shoulder.

Leni Klum took a break from college as she spent time with her supermodel mom (Photo: BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

The photos came just a week after Leni caught up with her dad, Seal, 59, who adopted her when he married Heidi in 2005. They were together until 2012, but he has remained close with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, 72. The pair were seen embracing each other at the U.S. Open in Flushing, Queens on Aug. 31, where they saw  Serena Williams play.

It’s no surprise Leni has been able to catch up with both her parents, as she’s attending college in the Big Apple. She moved into school on Aug. 23, and Heidi commemorated the big day by posting a throwback photo of herself walking the runway at the 2003 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when she was four months pregnant with her daughter. “Today is your big move to head off to college,” she began in her sentimental post. “Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. … Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly.” She concluded, “Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum”.

Leni has already walked countless runways and covered several magazines such as Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Glamour Germany. She also worked with some of the biggest brands, such as Dior and FILA.

