Heidi Klum spent a relaxing day at the beach with her four kiddos — Helene, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10. See the sweet pics of the stunning model and mom bonding with her youngsters!

There’s nothing like quality time with family, and that’s how Heidi Klum spent her day on Sunday, September 27! The gorgeous model, 47, was spotted at the beach in Malibu with her four kiddos — daughter Helene ‘Leni’ Boshoven Samuel, 16, son Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 15, son Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 13, and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel, 10. Throughout the day, it appeared as though Heidi was truly living on Cloud Nine.

The America’s Got Talent judge was beaming at her youngsters, as she helped daughter Lou fix the back of her hair, and chatted with her youngest daughter and one of her sons while they took a stroll on the beach. It also looked as though Heidi and her family were taking in the last few days of ocean breeze and warm temperatures as the season changes to fall. Heidi sported a pair of black joggers along with a flowing T-shirt, while her kiddos wore hoodies, jeans, and sweatpants for their relaxing day on the sand.

Prior to hitting the beach, Heidi and her entire family, including husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, enjoyed a delicious meal at Nobu in Malibu. Heidi wasted no time and commemorated the moment she and her family were able to enjoy dining out for the first time in half a year, taking to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the entire family sitting down at a table outside. “First time eating out at a restaurant in 6 month,” Heidi captioned the snap.

After their shared meal, Heidi and her family weren’t only seen by photographers on the Malibu sand, the model herself took to Instagram to capture the serene setting. Snapping a selfie that featured her family behind her while she lounged on the sand, Heidi captioned the photo, “Sunday a beautiful day with my family,” adding a few heart emojis to her words. It’s incredibly rare that Heidi shares photos of her children, so fans were really treated to something special with her recent posts!

In fact, one of the very few times Heidi has shared pics of her kids came quite recently! On September 19, the supermodel posted an image of herself heading out for a drive with her 16-year-old daughter, Leni. The newly-minted driver hid her face beneath her hand, while her mom looked so thrilled to have a new chauffeur all to herself. In the weeks to come, Heidi and her kiddos will begin packing to head to Germany, where Heidi will film the next season of Germany’s Next Top Model.

At first, Heidi wasn’t even sure if she would be able to take her four kids with her, as her ex-husband, Seal, did not agree to the stipulations Heidi had laid out for the travels. Fortunately, the singer 57, eventually agreed to the new custody arrangement, so that Heidi could travel internationally with her children. We cannot wait to see Heidi and her kids enjoying Germany in the near future!