See Pics
Hollywood Life

Heidi Klum’s 4 Kids Look All Grown Up During Rare Family Beach Outing With Mom — Pics

Heidi Klum
Backgrid
Heidi Klum amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Feb 2020 Wearing Stephane Rolland same outfit as catwalk model *10325741u
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heidi Klum enjoys quality time with her whole family and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz on the beach in Malibu after lunch together at Nobu. Heidi posted on IG that it was her first time back to the popular restaurant after 6 months. So they made sure they had a good time. Pictured: Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Heidi Klum 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 Wearing Monique Lhuillier
Heidi Klum InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 Wearing Paolo Sebastian View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Heidi Klum spent a relaxing day at the beach with her four kiddos — Helene, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10. See the sweet pics of the stunning model and mom bonding with her youngsters!

There’s nothing like quality time with family, and that’s how Heidi Klum spent her day on Sunday, September 27! The gorgeous model, 47, was spotted at the beach in Malibu with her four kiddos — daughter Helene ‘Leni’ Boshoven Samuel, 16, son Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 15, son Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 13, and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel, 10. Throughout the day, it appeared as though Heidi was truly living on Cloud Nine.

The America’s Got Talent judge was beaming at her youngsters, as she helped daughter Lou fix the back of her hair, and chatted with her youngest daughter and one of her sons while they took a stroll on the beach. It also looked as though Heidi and her family were taking in the last few days of ocean breeze and warm temperatures as the season changes to fall. Heidi sported a pair of black joggers along with a flowing T-shirt, while her kiddos wore hoodies, jeans, and sweatpants for their relaxing day on the sand.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum enjoys quality time with her whole family and husband Tom Kaulitz on the beach in Malibu after lunch together at Nobu. Heidi posted on IG that it was her first time back to the popular restaurant after 6 months, so they made sure they had a good time [Backgrid].
Prior to hitting the beach, Heidi and her entire family, including husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, enjoyed a delicious meal at Nobu in Malibu. Heidi wasted no time and commemorated the moment she and her family were able to enjoy dining out for the first time in half a year, taking to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the entire family sitting down at a table outside. “First time eating out at a restaurant in 6 month,” Heidi captioned the snap.

After their shared meal, Heidi and her family weren’t only seen by photographers on the Malibu sand, the model herself took to Instagram to capture the serene setting. Snapping a selfie that featured her family behind her while she lounged on the sand, Heidi captioned the photo, “Sunday a beautiful day with my family,” adding a few heart emojis to her words. It’s incredibly rare that Heidi shares photos of her children, so fans were really treated to something special with her recent posts!

In fact, one of the very few times Heidi has shared pics of her kids came quite recently! On September 19, the supermodel posted an image of herself heading out for a drive with her 16-year-old daughter, Leni. The newly-minted driver hid her face beneath her hand, while her mom looked so thrilled to have a new chauffeur all to herself. In the weeks to come, Heidi and her kiddos will begin packing to head to Germany, where Heidi will film the next season of Germany’s Next Top Model.

At first, Heidi wasn’t even sure if she would be able to take her four kids with her, as her ex-husbandSeal, did not agree to the stipulations Heidi had laid out for the travels. Fortunately, the singer 57, eventually agreed to the new custody arrangement, so that Heidi could travel internationally with her children. We cannot wait to see Heidi and her kids enjoying Germany in the near future!