Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 16, Looks So Grown Up & Just Like Her Mom While Driving In New Photo

Heidi Klum spent her Saturday driving around town with her 16-year-old daughter, Leni! The doting mom even captured a sweet candid moment of the look-a-like, mother-daughter pair in the front seats! See the sweet snap!

Heidi Klum and her 16-year-old daughter Leni are hitting the road! On September 19, the America’s Got Talent judge, 47, snapped a sweet selfie featuring Leni behind the wheel. Although Leni held her hand up to shield part of her face, the resemblance between these two women was simply uncanny.

Leni’s gorgeous golden locks cascaded past her shoulder, as her supermodel mom leaned over with a beaming smile while sporting a pair of sunglasses. “Saturday driving with [Leni Klum],” Heidi captioned the image, featuring a blushing emoji and a red heart emoji. The 16-year-old appears to be either getting some hours on her permit or taking to the road as a newly-minted licensed driver. What was unquestionable about the photo was simply how proud Heidi was of her daughter!

It’s extremely rare that Heidi shares photos of her kiddos on social media. Heidi has four children — Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 15, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 13, and Lou Sulola Samuel, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal, and Leni, born Helene Boshoven Samuel. Heidi shares Leni with her biological father Flavio Briatore. However, after Flavio and Heidi parted ways, Seal officially adopted Leni. Recently, Seal and Heidi came to an “amicable agreement” on the custody of their children following their 2014 divorce. Heidi now has the opportunity to travel with her kids to Germany, as she preps to film the next season of Germany’s Next Top Model, a decision Seal initially did not prefer, but finally agreed to.

Although Heidi has made a great effort to shield her children from the public eye, it appears that Leni is ingratiating herself with her own fanbase. The 16-year-old officially joined Instagram on February 1, posting her first black and white photo that appeared to show someone swimming with the simple caption “hi” and an upside down smiley face emoji. Her most recent post, which you can see above, came on September 9. Leni posed for a mirror selfie while wearing a black face mask, writing another simple caption featuring two exclamation points and an emoji wearing a mask.

Although Heidi rarely posts about her kiddos, it’s still very clear just how close they are. In fact, on Mother’s Day, May 10, Leni shared the sweetest tribute to her mother. “Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous best friend I love you mama,” she captioned two photos of her stunning mom, one of which featured Leni as a toddler. We cannot wait to see more of Leni in the future!