Heidi Klum Raves Over How ‘Stunning’ Sofia Vergara Is As They Strike A Pose For Sexy ‘AGT’ Selfie

Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum both looked absolutely ravishing during a behind the scenes moment at ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Name a sexier duo. We will wait. Sofia Vergara, 48, and Heidi Klum, 47, gushed about one another in a super sexy selfie posted on Tuesday, September 15. They both came to slay in the snap, fashion wise, where the Modern Family alum dazzled in a strapless black ensemble while her supermodel pal glittered in a sizzling gold dress. “Why are you so pretty @sofiavergara?”, Heidi asked as the caption to the pic. They also sported beautiful earrings and had their gorgeous locks cascading down their shoulders during their time backstage at the hit NBC series.

Sofia & Heidi have a lot in common with one another. They are both wonderfully talented, Emmy nominated stars who have achieved a lot of success in the worlds of acting, modeling and now reality television thanks to them being co-judges on AGT. Something the ladies have also managed to do, especially during quarantine, is light up social media with their seemingly endless hot photos they post similar to the one seen above.

The Colombian-born stunner gave fans a reason to be happy not once, but twice, when she lounged in her pool and rocked two different swimsuits during Labor Day weekend. The first one was strapless & white with a big belt cinching the waist while option number two was a orange cut-out bikini which featured a tie around the waist and exposed the sides of her torso.

Sofia also made sure to post a ton of romantic moments with her very handsome husband Joe Manganiello, 45, during self-isolation. She sweetly kissed him in a photo shared on their 6th wedding anniversary back in June.

Heidi and her husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, also acted all cute and stuff similar to Sofia & Joe this summer when they rocked matching red and white outfits while cheering on her favorite soccer team in August.