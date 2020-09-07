Sofia Vergara, 48, Sports Two Different Yet Sexy Swimsuits In The Pool During Labor Day Weekend

‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara has stunned in white and orange swimsuits, while celebrating the long weekend in Los Angeles.

Summer may be over, but Sofia Vergara, 48, is still sizzling! The America’s Got Talent judge has been hard at working filming the popular reality show, but took a break from her duties to celebrate the Labor Day weekend in the California sunshine. She showed off her enviable figure at her home on September 6, when she posed for two snaps in her pool.

The Modern Family actress wore a white strapless swimsuit with a large black belt, which highlighted her hourglass figure. She accessorized with a white necklace, clear shades from her Sofia Vergara X Foster Grant sunglass collection, and opted for a bright red lip. She placed her hands on her hips, showing off her black nail polish, and slicked her brunette tresses back behind her shoulders.

The second snap showed Sofia rocking an orange cut-out bikini, which featured a tie around the waist, and exposed the sides of her torso. She held her hand up to her tortoise-shell sunglasses, and accessorized with red bracelets around her wrist. In this snap, she brushed her long locks in front of her shoulders, showing off her caramel highlights.

It comes just one month after Sofia proved she’s totally our summer style inspiration, sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of herself in a stunning designer dress. She offered fans a sneak preview of her upcoming Spring campaign for Dolce & Gabbana. In the pic, she posed on a scenic lookout at what appeared to be the Italian coast, wearing the gorgeous floral dress. The frock, which retails for a cool $2475, featured pink, green and purple accents, and a sweetheart neckline.

She paired the ‘fit with platform heels featuring a pink, green and yellow design. The towering pumps accentuated Sofia’s toned legs as she sat on the ledge and hugged a green handbag close to her chest. We have serious style envy!