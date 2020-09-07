See Pics
Hollywood Life

Sofia Vergara, 48, Sports Two Different Yet Sexy Swimsuits In The Pool During Labor Day Weekend

sofia
SplashNews
Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 02 Jan 2018 Hailey Baldwin soaking in the sun in Miami Beach
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Retired alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn showed off her sexy beach body in a while one-piece while vacationing with her fiancé, P.K. Subban, in Mexico! Pictured: Lindsey Vonn BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emily Ratajkowski is spotted in a bright green bikini by the pool at her hotel in Antibes, France. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL1500644 170517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com Italy Rights, United States of America Rights
Lala Kent in a black bikini at the beach in Miami Pictured: Lala Kent Ref: SPL5096347 060619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara has stunned in white and orange swimsuits, while celebrating the long weekend in Los Angeles.

Summer may be over, but Sofia Vergara, 48, is still sizzling! The America’s Got Talent judge has been hard at working filming the popular reality show, but took a break from her duties to celebrate the Labor Day weekend in the California sunshine. She showed off her enviable figure at her home on September 6, when she posed for two snaps in her pool.

The Modern Family actress wore a white strapless swimsuit with a large black belt, which highlighted her hourglass figure. She accessorized with a white necklace, clear shades from her Sofia Vergara X Foster Grant sunglass collection, and opted for a bright red lip. She placed her hands on her hips, showing off her black nail polish, and slicked her brunette tresses back behind her shoulders.

The second snap showed Sofia rocking an orange cut-out bikini, which featured a tie around the waist, and exposed the sides of her torso. She held her hand up to her tortoise-shell sunglasses, and accessorized with red bracelets around her wrist. In this snap, she brushed her long locks in front of her shoulders, showing off her caramel highlights.

sofia
Sofia Vergara has stunned in two different one-piece swimsuits. Image: SplashNews

It comes just one month after Sofia proved she’s totally our summer style inspiration, sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of herself in a stunning designer dress. She offered fans a sneak preview of her upcoming Spring campaign for Dolce & Gabbana. In the pic, she posed on a scenic lookout at what appeared to be the Italian coast, wearing the gorgeous floral dress. The frock, which retails for a cool $2475, featured pink, green and purple accents, and a sweetheart neckline.

She paired the ‘fit with platform heels featuring a pink, green and yellow design. The towering pumps accentuated Sofia’s toned legs as she sat on the ledge and hugged a green handbag close to her chest. We have serious style envy!