Sofia Vergara Kisses Husband Joe Manganiello In Sweet Pic On 6th Wedding Anniversary: ‘You’re Mine’

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are the cutest couple ever! The ‘Modern Family’ star posted an adorable photo of the couple to Instagram celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Happy anniversary to Sofia Vergara, 47, and Joe Manganiello, 43! The Modern Family actress marked the occasion with an adorable candid photo of the two sharing a snuggle posted to her Instagram on Sunday, June 14. “6 yrs since u went and found me!!!” Sofia began her sweet caption, adding two sparkly heart emojis. “happy [anniversary] @joemanganiello…U r mine!!!!” she also wrote, alongside a rose and three arrow-in-the-heart emojis.

The pair look so in love in the snap, as Sofia hugged handsome Joe and gave him a kiss on the cheek. Joe — who is a towering 6 foot 4″ — had his arms around his stunning wife as he gave the camera a demure smile in the adorable photo. While Sofia — who’s blonde highlighted hair looked picture perfect — didn’t tag a location, the pair appeared to be out for a romantic date night dinner. Both were casually dressed, as the True Blood stars showed off his defined arm muscles in a fitted black t-shirt, matching Sofia’s sexy black tank top. This couple seriously could not be any more gorgeous!

Sofia’s 19 million followers were loving the snap, and showed their support in the comments! Her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 44, commented, “Thank god!!!” while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 56, added three sparkly heart emojis. Super model Heidi Klum, 47, also added several heart emojis.

Sofia and Joe always have the best time together, and recently spent some quality time in quarantine with an at-home picnic! The Colombian native showed off her curves in a strapless dress as she relaxed outside with her cute dog as Joe grilled up some burgers on the BBQ. Talk about a perfect spring day!

The anniversary comes just two weeks after the couple purchased a stunning $26 million Tuscan style mansion in Los Angeles, CA. The 17, 000 sq. foot property is located in a private luxe Beverly Hills gated community, and includes a home cinema, home gym, and a Grecian-style swimming pool across two acres. The home also features a spacious kitchen, perfect for Sofia’s love of entertaining which she often posts about on her Instagram stories. Of course, Sofia — who is mom to 27-year-old son Manolo — is known for her incredible sexy bikini photos, and we’re sure her new pool will be a perfect fit for at-home shoots!