Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Buy New $26 Million Mansion With Home Cinema & More — See Pics

Sofia Vergara and hubby Joe Manganiello are moving up in the real estate world. They have purchased a $26 million dream mansion on two acres of lush land in one L.A.’s most exclusive areas

Savvy businesswoman Sofia Vergara has made millions thanks to her stylish Wal-Mart clothing line, her numerous endorsement deals and being one of Hollywood’s highest paid TV actresses thanks to her 11 year run on Modern Family. The 47-year-old America’s Got Talent Judge and her husband, hunky actor Joe Manganiello, 43, just purchased a 17,000 square foot estate on two acres of gorgeous grounds for an eye watering $26 million. The property sits in the ultra-exclusive, private gated community of Beverly Park. The estate has everything the pair could dream of, including a Grecian-style pool, lush landscaping, a home cinema, his and hers dressing rooms and a sweet home gym for muscular Joe.

The main house is a Tuscan-style mansion featuring six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Arched doorways throughout the property give it a European feel and large, open the living room has an airy two-story ceiling. When it comes time to get ready for going out, Joe and Sofia will have plenty of space, as the master suite comes with his and hers bathrooms, dressing rooms and closets.

Sofia is known for her love of entertaining thanks to her Instagram photos, and she’ll have plenty of space for any kind of bash in her new mansion. It features a large kitchen with a massive marble-topped center island for cooking and baking. The main home includes a formal dining room with crystal chandeliers and a high ceiling, perfect for sit-down dinner parties.

There’s plenty of room for outside entertaining, as the home features a large outdoor cooking space. It includes several grills and a pizza oven, with plenty of countertop space for prepping al fresco meals. Parties can be held around the backyard Grecian-style pool, or under the outdoor covered patios with lots of space for large sofas and more seating room. Or folks could grab a drink and roam the estate’s Italian-style tree-lined gardens and walkways. Sofia loves sharing Instagram photos of her floating in her current home’s pool, showing off her sexy swimsuit body. So expect to see the pool in plenty of new pictures once she moves in to her new mansion.

If fitness fan Joe doesn’t want to take a swim, the home comes with a modern weight room for him to get his workouts in. The property also features an outdoor sports court set up for both playing tennis and shooting basketball. When it comes time to relax at the end of the day, the main house features a wet bar and a large movie theater. In case the couple has overnight friends over but still want their privacy, the estate comes with a private guest house.

Beverly Park sits on a hilltop above Beverly Hills and is home to mega mansions of the super rich. Sofia and Joe”s new neighbors will include such A-plus listers as Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone and Rod Stewart, in addition to a number of ultra-wealthy international business tycoons. The home was extensively remodeled by past owner, former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds, who called the Tuscan style estate home from 2002-2014, according to our sister real estate site The Dirt.com. Sofia and Joe are relocating from the Beverly Hills mansion she purchased in 2014 for $10.6 million, prior to the couple’s November 22, 2015 nuptials.