Sofia Vergara Leaves Flirty Comment On Husband Joe Manganiello’s Very Hunky Pic

Sofia Vergara felt like millions of other people after her very handsome husband Joe Manganiello posted a very hot photo!

There’s no denying just how darn good looking Joe Manganiello really is! The 44-year-old has caught the attention of many over the past decade as he continues to cement his A-list status. He revved engines once again on Wednesday, May 27, by sharing a smoldering hot throwback pic of his True Blood-themed Entertainment Weekly cover on Instagram. He looked absolutely sensational in just a white tank top that showed off his fantastic physique with the studly actor also sporting some pretty amazing facial hair for the snap. One person who was deeply impressed by his hubba hubba kind of appearance was his equally gorgeous wife Sofia Vergara, 47, who playfully flirted with him in the comments section.

The former Modern Family star left him for heart eye emojis which was a perfectly sweet thing for her to do! Joe has also gushed about his stunning ladylove on social media over the years. He shared a glamorous photo of her behind the judging table on America’s Got Talent right before she made her debut earlier this week!

Joe and Sofia’s time in quarantine has been pretty splendid from the kind of content they’ve been posting online. Both have done an excellent job at making their at-home life appear relaxing, luxurious and super fun and we couldn’t be more jealous! They’ve hosted a couple of yummy picnics right in their beautiful backyard where the Emmy-nominated actress always brings it from a fashion point of view.

She’s also managed to leave little to the imagination with the variety of barely there swimsuits she wears in and out of her massive pool! Fans were seeing double when Sofia and her lookalike niece Claudia Vergara, 26, showed off their cheeky sides in just their string bikinis in late April. The two got a little more dressed up earlier this month when they dressed to the nines while attending a family wedding via Zoom.