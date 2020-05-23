Sofia Vergara, 47, & Niece Claudia, 27, Stun In Flattering Dresses While Attending A Zoom Wedding

Sofia Vergara and her look-alike niece Claudia posed for cute pics in eye-catching colorful patterned dresses as they enjoyed drinks at home while watching a family wedding on Zoom on May 22

Sofia Vergara, 47, and her niece Claudia, 27, may be in quarantine but they didn’t let that stop them from dressing all up to watch a family wedding on Zoom! The look-alike ladies shared some gorgeous pics as well as a Boomerang video clip of themselves showing off some pretty figure-hugging dresses while enjoying drinks in martini glasses on May 22. In the pics, Sofia is wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline and a multi-colored floral design and Claudia is wearing a black dress with a yellow lemon design. “Zoom wedding 💖💖NandoyLulu🍾🍾,” Sofia captioned her Instagram post, referring to the family members who were getting hitched on the livestream website.

Sofia’s latest post isn’t the first post she’s shared that includes Claudia. The proud aunt has been spending time with the young beauty quite a bit while in quarantine and they often share posts that show them enjoying memorable moments like her post on Apr. 26. It showed the beautiful gals posing from the back while showing off their behinds and some skin in matching revealing black bikinis. “Old model of ’72 and new model of ’92.” Sofia joked in the caption for the snapshot while also adding “#alwaystwinning.”

When Sofia isn’t just hanging out with Claudia, she’s also hanging out with her hunky hubby Joe Manganiello, 3, whom she’s been married to since 2015. The trio spent some time in their home’s outdoor pool and near it on May 16 and it proved they know how to have fun even when in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the glorious photos, they are sitting on floats and enjoying plates full of delicious-looking appetizers while happily smiling at the camera. “Still at home,” Sofia captioned the post.