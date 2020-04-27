Sofia Vergara, 47, Rocks Another Cheeky Bikini While Posing With Her Gorgeous Niece, 27

Suns out, buns out! Sofia Vergara and her 27-year-old niece, Claudia are twinning in a new bikini photo they shared on Instagram! The duo rocked matching black thong bikinis and exposed their backsides in the sultry snap!

Double trouble! Sofia Vergara and her look-alike niece, Claudia Vergara had some fun in the sun on Sunday, April 26. The actresses bared their booties in near-identical black bikinis in a new photo (seen here). Both Sofia, 47, and Claudia, 27, who are pictured leaning over the balcony of a sun-kissed mansion, shared the photo to their individual Instagram accounts.

“Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92,” the Modern Family star captioned her post on Instagram. The caption translates (in English) to, “Old model of ’72 and new model of ’92.” Sofia added the hashtag, “#alwaystwinning.”

Claudia, who is the daughter of Sofia’s late brother Rafael Vergara, shared the same photo, but in black and white. “Same same, but different …cual es cual?” Claudia captioned her post, which the latter translates (in English) to, “which is which?” Fans took to both posts to comment on the “extreme resemblance” between Sofia and Claudia.

Sofia spent the weekend by the pool, as seen in other snaps she shared on Instagram. In a separate post, she showed off her bikini body during cute patio picnic with husband, Joe Manganiello. — This time, the actress showed off her curves in a blue, thong two-piece. The couple, who was joined by Claudia for the backyard festivities, munched on some meats and cheeses on a blanket by the pool.

Sofia also shared photos of Joe sporting a brand new look. — A clean-shaved face. The actor did away with his sultry salt and pepper beard, and looked unrecognizable in a smiling photo. In a second photo, he wore a pair of black sunglasses and posed with the couple’s dog.

Sofia, Joe and Claudia enjoyed a weekend BBQ with fresh lemonade, cheeseburgers, french fries, desserts and more. The actor was pictured manning the grill in a cut-off black tee.