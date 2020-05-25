Sofia Vergara, 47, Stuns In A Strapless Dress During At-Home Picnic With Hunky Husband Joe

Sofia Vergara once again left her fans in a state of shock when she posted pics of her looking amazing in a sexy outfit!

OK, Sofia Vergara, we get it… you’re hot (and we’re soooooo not complaining about it)! The 47-year-old has been sharing so many photos of her in revealing ensembles during her time in quarantine from bikinis to curve-hugging outfits and more. That trend continued on Sunday, May 24, while she relaxed in her luxurious backyard with her super hot husband Joe Manganiello, 43. The former Modern Family star dazzled in a strapless dress as she laid on a colorful blanket with her adorable dog. She had the outfit do the talking by wearing minimal jewelry and letting her gorgeous brown locks cascade down both sides of her shoulders.

Hubba hubba! Her equally attractive beau Joe also put his amazing body on display for their at-home picnic. The chiseled actor wore a printed tank top that effortlessly showed off his bulging muscles while he flipped some burgers on the grill. The married duo enjoyed quite the spread as there was a variety of cheeses, jellies, and sides available at their disposal. Yum! Sofia looks to be a great entertainer on top of being talented in many other departments as she’s been able to host a couple of small gatherings at her place while being in self-isolation.

Fans of Sofia’s have also been seeing double lately thanks to her lookalike niece Claudia, 26. They have enjoyed a bunch of fun moments in recent weeks including them dressing up in fabulous outfits for a Zoom wedding and leaving little to the imagination in their barely there bikinis!

Sofia at this point might just be the quarantine bikini queen although she does have some stiff competition with other A-list babes like Britney Spears and Larsa Pippen. All of the ladies have been bringing it in the swim wear department, with the “Lucky” singer kicking off the Memorial Day weekend by dancing around in a blue bikini next to her handsome boyfriend Sam Asghari!