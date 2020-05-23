Britney Spears started the holiday weekend in the best of moods by dancing around in a very revealing outfit!

Could these two BE ANY CUTER? Britney Spears, 38, and her super sexy boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, showed off their playful side in a new Instagram video posted on Friday, May 22. They both wished her millions of followers a “Happy Friday” before he encouraged his ladylove to put her amazing moves on display. “Show them how to dance baby!” he exclaimed which is exactly what she did! Britney, who was wearing nothing but a skimpy blue bikini, high socks, sneakers and stunner shades, then broke it down to The Weeknd‘s number one hit “Blinding Lights”. “I’m a nerd when I’m having the most fun,” she captioned the footage that has left her fans in a state of pure bliss.

Britney then turned the tables on her personal trainer beau by asking him to flaunt his stuff for the camera. “This is the only dance move I know,” he said before flexing his impressive pecs. “It’s this and it won’t stop.” The “Toxic” singer’s fans were very impressed with what they saw in the footage for a variety of reasons. Many commented on how “happy” she looked with her man while others kept repeatedly calling them “couple’s goals”. One even encouraged them to take the next steps in their relationship, writing “Marry him Britney already.”

The mother-of-two appears to be living her best life with Sam during their time in quarantine. She’s been lighting up social media with a ton of other fun clips over the past two months including that time that she played peekaboo in just a midriff-baring top and Daisy Dukes!

She and Sam have also done a great job at wearing outfits that leave little to the imagination as their romance continues to heat up. The attractive duo enjoyed a day in her pool earlier this month where they both stunned in their barely there swim options!