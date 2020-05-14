The couple that tans together stays together! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari soaked up the California sunshine as they went for a dip in her swimming pool.

Britney Spears, 38, and Sam Asghari, 26, are living their best quarantined lives. The “Slave 4 U” singer shared a gallery of photos from their serene pool day on Thursday, May 14 and the pair looked better than ever as they worked on their golden sun tans. “Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless!!!!!” Britney captioned the sexy snaps, adding a blue dress and a shirt-and-tie emoji to represent her and her beau. Both Sam and Britney looked so relaxed as they stretched out onto floaties in her stunning infinity pool, showing off her California view!

Britney looked so fit in her sexy two-piece snakeskin bikini, putting her toned body and abs on full display. The string swimsuit appears to be a favorite of the Femme Fatale singer, as she also rocked it back in a February Instagram photo with a ’90s-inspired white choker necklace. In the recent photos, Brit opted to keep her long blonde hair down and protect her eyes with a summer-ready pair of pink shades. Sam also showed off his oiled up physique in a black pair of trunks and suave pair of wireless black glasses. His buff torso and six pack are more impressive than ever, proving he’s definitely been working on his fitness in quarantine!

It’s so nice to see the couple reunited after a brief break due to Britney’s getaway to her home state of Louisiana! “I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago….so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!!” Britney, who hails from Kentwood, wrote back on April 29, even revealing she had “lost weight” due to missing him so much.

Britney and Sam have been inseparable since he got back to her California home, getting their sweat on in several intense workouts! The couple could be seen doing push-ups and lifting weights to music on May 11, even getting into some boxing. “Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with !!!!! So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home,” she wrote, adding “couples that workout together stay together !!!!!”