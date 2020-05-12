Britney Spears Shows Off Her Abs During At-Home Yoga Workout In Crop Top & Short Shorts

Britney Spears continued to prove she’s making great use of her time in quarantine when she posted some new Instagram video clips that show her confidently doing a solo yoga routine in her bedroom.

Britney Spears, 38, is making sure to stay active every day that she’s in quarantine and she chose to do a yoga workout on May 12 to keep her fitness game strong! The singer shared some video clips to her Instagram story and they showed her doing a plethora of impressive yoga moves while at home in her bedroom. She wore a white sports bra and very short black and white shorts in the videos as she flaunted her toned abs in the room’s dim light. “Yoga every darn day!!!,” she captioned the first clip along with three winking eye emojis and a three yoga girl emojis.

The videos come just one day after she shared a video of a different workout that included her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26. In the clips, they enjoyed doing some power moves, including lifting weights, push-ups, and even a little boxing action. The pop star made sure to express her love for her beau in the caption for the post. “Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with 💪 !!!!! So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home 💪🌸🌹 couples that workout together stay together 😉 !!!!!” it read.

Before Sam showed up to join his lady in quarantine, Britney was taking on many workouts by herself after leaving her home state of Louisiana and admitted to missing her love in the caption for a series of photos of herself she shared on Apr. 29. “I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago….so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime,” she captioned pics that showed her flaunting her toned abs. “I have actually lost weight from missing him….now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do.”

Britney never fails to amaze us with her intense workout videos and she has proven time and time again she’s a strong force even in this rough time in the world. We hope to see more of her yoga moves soon!