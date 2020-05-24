Sofia Vergara, 47, Stuns By The Pool In Sexy Green Swimsuit Days Before ‘AGT’ Premieres

Sofia Vergara embraced the warm sunlight on May 23 when she happily posed with a smile while lounging outside in a flattering cut-out green bathing suit and keeping a book nearby.

Sofia Vergara, 47, has been spending the last few weeks in quarantine but she’s making sure to step outside on a regular basis and look amazing while doing it! The actress shared some epic Instagram photos that showed off her incredible figure in a one-piece green swimsuit that was cut-out at the sides on May 23 and we’re sure it left a lasting impression on her followers. In one pic, she is standing in her outside pool area while posing with one leg up and leaning back with one hand placed on a book and in the other, she is laying on her stomach on a lounge chair with the same book placed in front of her as she leans in with one hand resting on her chin. She’s also wearing black-framed glasses in the pics, proving looking studious can be sexy.

Sofia’s latest eye-catching pic comes just three days before she makes her debut as a judge on the 15th season of the reality talent competition show, America’s Got Talent. Sofia and the crew began filming the season in Feb. and although production was halted after just a few weeks due to the coronavirus, the show’s runners decided to put safety first and not include their usual live audience in the episodes. It will be interesting to see how how things have turned out for the series so far and all eyes will be on Sofia, who is the newest one of the judging bunch this time around.

When Sofia is not spending time taking in rays outside of her home or judging talent in a national spotlight, she’s enjoying precious moments with family. The movie star has been staying at home in quarantine with her husband Joe Manganiello, 43, and her look-alike niece Claudia, 27, and has shared numerous posts that show what they’ve been up to in the last few weeks, such as swimming in their pool while eating appetizers and attending a family wedding on Zoom while dressed to impress.