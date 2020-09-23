Heidi Klum is ‘skipping’ into ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale week in a sparkling, one-shoulder mini dress! Get a closeup look at the model’s sultry finale outfit!

Heidi Klum showed up to the America’s Got Talent finale in style! The supermodel and host of the show, 47, unveiled her finale ensemble in a cute boomerang video on Instagram on September 22 — the same day AGT‘s Season 15 finale aired on NBC. The clip shows Heidi donning a multicolored, ruched, mini dress by Alex Perry. Her sparkling, one-shoulder look featured an oversized left long sleeve and a cinched waist.

“A Hop, Skip and a Jump!!!,” Heidi captioned her post, which showed the model skipping through one of the famous production lots in Los Angeles, where AGT resumed filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, when the global health crisis led to nationwide quarantines, Hollywood experienced a temporary production shutdown. Despite a new production climate and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, AGT was able to carry on with its 15th season in a safe way.

Heidi shared the same clip, among others, to her Instagram Stories. Additionally, she posted a photo of her full finale look to her Instagram feed, as well as a closeup video that showed off her glam. Heidi’s AGT finale look was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Her straight, blonde locks were courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, and her nails were designed by manicurist to the stars, Tom Bachik.

Heidi paired her colorful look with gold jewelry, including hoop earrings and a number of different bracelets. Her subtle pink eyeshadow coordinated perfectly with the pink base color of her dress.

America’s Got Talent will crown a Season 15 winner during Wednesday’s results show. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for exclusive interviews with talent and judges, as well as weekly recaps!