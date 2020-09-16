Cristina Rae: Why The Frontrunner Thinks She’s ‘The Singer To Beat’ In ‘AGT’ Season 15

Cristina Rae shined once again in the ‘AGT’ semi-finals with her terrific performance. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the singer about almost being at the ‘finish line’ and why she thinks she’s the ‘singer to beat.’

Cristina Rae has nailed every single America’s Got Talent performance ever since she graced the stage during the season 15 auditions. It’s no surprise she got a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum. The singer dazzled with her latest performance of “Jump” from the movie STEP in the semi-finals. Howie Mandel even said Cristina was the singer to beat!

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Cristina, who said she “absolutely” agreed with Howie’s statement. “With confidence, not cockiness or arrogance. Vocally, I am the singer to beat. I think it is experience and life that makes me the singer to beat because I didn’t know I had it in me this whole time. But now being on AGT I feel like I am almost to the finish line, where I can click my heels three times, and it all makes more sense to me.”

Throughout her America’s Got Talent journey, Cristina’s adorable son Jeremiah has been by her side. He watches his mom’s performances week after week. Cristina gushed that it is the “greatest gift” being able to share these memories with him.

“He is having an amazing time,” Cristina said. “Sharing this with him is the biggest gift, even with the stakes and everything, because he sees himself as a winner. He says, ‘Mommy, I am the winner, and you are the winner! I am going to get the Golden Buzzer, and you are going to get the Golden Buzzer.’ But then I am like, ”Can I win this time?’ And he is like, ‘No, I have to win.’ And I am like, ‘OK, well how about I bring you out when I win!’ So then that can be our whole moment, but he is excited! He pushes me. He even helps me choose songs. He will say yes or no to songs. I will listen to the songs that he leans to more, and that song works every time!”

Cristina will find out whether or not she made it to the season 15 finals during the semi-finals results show on Sept. 16. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.