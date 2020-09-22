Heidi Klum’s Transformation: See The Stunning Ageless Supermodel Then & Now

Heidi Klum has always been so gorgeous. We have her best looks from her mid-20’s modeling days, through her current ‘AGT’ judging gig.

Stunning Heidi Klum has been famous for so long, its hard to believe there was ever a time when she was a German teen just starting out in the modeling business. For some fans, they remember her best during her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show heyday in the aughts. For others, she’s known as the beloved former longtime Project Runway host and current judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. We’ve got Heidi’s best looks, from when she was breaking big as a model in the late 90s, all the way up to the timeless beauty she is today.

Heidi first got into modeling by winning a contest in her native Germany in 1992, beating out 25,000 other hopefuls to become victorious in Model 92. Her stunning facial features helped land Heidi on the cover of various editions of Vogue magazine across Europe in the mid-90s, including France, Spain and Germany.

Heidi made a splash in the U.S. when in 1998 at the age of 24 she landed on the cover of the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Heidi knelt down in in the sand wearing a black one-piece with a plunging white knit top, showing her ample assets. That body would go on to land her more appearances in SI’s annual swimsuit issue, but it also led to her becoming the face and figure of Victoria’s Secret.

Heidi first appeared in the lingerie brand’s annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when it was still in it’s infancy, for it’s third ever show in 1997. Heidi would become so associated with the brand and the lingerie catwalk display that she hosted the event in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009. She stopped working with Victoria’s Secret in 2010.

Heidi had already began to transition away from primarily being a model to more lucrative — and clothed — TV hosting gigs. She was the original host of Bravo’s Project Runway, which debuted on Dec. 1, 2004. She and contestant mentor Tim Gunn were with the show for 16 seasons until 2018, even after it jumped networks to Lifetime.

The now 47-year-old Heidi has been an American TV mainstay for quite some time now. In addition to Project Runway, Heidi joined the judging panel of America’s Got Talent in 2013’s season eight. She’s been with the NBC competition show ever since, with the exception of season 14, which she sat out. Heidi looks just as stunning today on our TV’s as she did gracing the cover of magazines as a fresh-faced newcomer almost 25 years ago. We’ve got the mother of four‘s best looks from way back in the day, all the way up through her gorgeous 2020 red carpet appearances in a photo gallery you can see above.