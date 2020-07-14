‘AGT’ Recap: Heidi Klum Finally Returns For The Final At-Home Auditions

The final ‘AGT’ season 15 auditions have arrived, but things take a turn when production shuts down. After seeing some incredible acts in person, the judges pick up the competition from home.

The July 14 episode of AGT starts out normally, just without an audience. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel get to witness a few more acts in person. Heidi Klum is still sick at home. First up is Alex Hooper. This isn’t his first rodeo on AGT. He was on the show two seasons ago and was practically booed off the stage. He didn’t get on Heidi’s good side. This time, he’s new and improved. Right away, the prospects for him are looking up. Alex brings the laughs, and the judges love his style. He’s told to keep insulting them — they love it!

The Lightwave Theater Company from Romania takes the stage next with their lifesize puppetry. The performance definitely tugs at the heartstrings. Sofia calls the performance “very special,” and Howie tells them that he loved the “sweet” story they told.

Country singer Kameron Ross is ready to take the next step in his singing career. He starts out singing “Red Dirt Road,” but Simon tells him to stop and sing a capella. He’s so much better the second time around. His voice really shines. Cameron is moving on!

John Austin comes to AGT with one bizarre, but interesting act. At first, it seems like he’s just saying gibberish. The judges don’t know what to think. When his words are played in reverse, he’s singing the classic song “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Howie gives him a standing ovation. Simon didn’t like the performance, but Sofia gives John the second yes he needs to move forward.

Chicken Scratch Sam really takes his name to heart. He walks out in a full chicken costume. He manages to crack the judges up with his jokes. Howie raves that Sam is “so funny and silly and brilliant.” Again, this is not Simon’s cup of tea. Sofia gives Sam a yes just because she knows Simon will say no. Another stand-up comedian, John Hastings, impresses all the judges with his act. Howie calls him “golden.”

The Ninja Twins were once professional dancers and stylists, but now they’re ready to put themselves first. Their performance, filled with synchronized dancing and singing, is full of pep and sass. Simon thought the singing and dancing was “terrible.” On the other hand, Howie loved their performance, and Sofia says she was “entertained the whole time.” They’re going through to judge cuts!

The Jefferson Davis High marching band brings so much fun and energy to the stage, despite there being no audience. During their act, they play Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” Simon calls the performance “fantastic,” and Howie believes it’s time for a marching band show in Vegas.

Siena Uremovic stuns the judges with her insane dancing and acrobatic skills while blindfolded. Turns out, she just finished her routine last night! Simon is all about Siena’s “amazing energy.” She’s headed to judge cuts! The next act gives off major mystery vibes. The singer doesn’t reveal his name right away. He just belts out an incredible rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Idontwannabeyouanymore.” The singer’s name is Sheldon Riley. He tells the judges that he’s passionate about fashion and music, but he’s always shied away from things like AGT until now. The judges are entranced by him and want to see him perform again in the judge cuts.

After 9 days of auditions, production on America’s Got Talent is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition continues with at-home auditions. Heidi returns after being sick for a few weeks. The judges watch a variety of acts from their homes. The most memorable performances include singing duo Chris and Sid, adorable dog act Alexis Brownley, amazing mentalist Max Major, and opera singer Erin McCarthy. Season 15 has been one to remember, and the next stage of the competition — judge cuts — will begin July 28.